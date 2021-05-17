WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits' Fardan Allen enjoying breakout season

Originally, Allen didn’t plan to pursue a post-college football career, but after London gave him a call before the Bandits began training camp earlier this year, Allen changed his mind.

“I actually reached out to him before camp and said, ‘ I think you are doing yourself a disservice by not trying to play football. You have the rest of your life to work. Just give it one more go,’ London said. “And surprisingly, he just said 'OK.’”

As soon as he got the go-ahead from Allen, London put in phone calls to Bandits’ head coach Erv Strohbeen and defensive coordinator Marlon Lobban.

After putting up what London called an “OK” training camp, Allen has finally had his breakout.

Allen currently leads the Champions Indoor Football League with an average of nine tackles per game as the team's strong safety.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He is having an amazing season,” London said. “He did great things for us as a Griffin. Fardan was like third in the conference in tackles, and was second in the conference in interceptions, even while playing half the season with a broken hand. He has a knack for the game of football. There are some things you can't teach, and that is what he possesses.”