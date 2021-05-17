WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits' Fardan Allen enjoying breakout season

SIOUX CITY — Fardan Allen is a busy man these days, and he might just be headed toward some pretty lofty football heights.
On the field, Allen leads the Sioux City Bandits in tackles over the past three games, with totals of eight, 16, and 11. Off the field, Allen spent the spring completing his online classes toward his Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock University.
He’s got a lot on his plate, to say the least.
Allen first came to the attention of the Bandits as a senior at Seton Hill University in Rochester, N.Y. Allen played three seasons with the Griffins, leading the team in tackles his junior season, and interceptions his senior year.
Longtime Bandits’ wide receiver Andre London first saw Allen in 2019, when London took a job as Seton Hill’s wide receivers coach.
“He was literally the one guy on the field that could cover hash to hash,” London said. “He gave us hell in the pass game, but he also practiced like a true professional.”
Allen finished his senior season at Seton Hill with 71 tackles, and a team-high four picks.
He added nine more tackles Saturday night during a 51-40 loss to Salina at Tyson Events Center.
Originally, Allen didn’t plan to pursue a post-college football career, but after London gave him a call before the Bandits began training camp earlier this year, Allen changed his mind.
“I actually reached out to him before camp and said, ‘ I think you are doing yourself a disservice by not trying to play football. You have the rest of your life to work. Just give it one more go,’ London said. “And surprisingly, he just said 'OK.’”
As soon as he got the go-ahead from Allen, London put in phone calls to Bandits’ head coach Erv Strohbeen and defensive coordinator Marlon Lobban.
After putting up what London called an “OK” training camp, Allen has finally had his breakout.
Allen currently leads the Champions Indoor Football League with an average of nine tackles per game as the team's strong safety.
“He is having an amazing season,” London said. “He did great things for us as a Griffin. Fardan was like third in the conference in tackles, and was second in the conference in interceptions, even while playing half the season with a broken hand. He has a knack for the game of football. There are some things you can't teach, and that is what he possesses.”
In addition to his on-field exploits, Allen is also currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in Student Affairs and Higher Education. Once he was signed by the Bandits this past spring, Allen moved to Sioux City while still taking classes.
“It’s been tough,” Allen said. “I had to pick up and move to Sioux City in the middle of a semester, and obviously since COVID is a thing, it’s been online classes and whatnot. It was a smooth transition. I’m thankful to the coaches for accommodating my needs and I’m just grateful to be here.”
After the Bandits May 2 loss against Omaha, Allen happily reported that he had finished his school semester, and was now “strictly football.”
While he gets plenty of praise for his on-field play, Allen has developed a good reputation in the locker room as well.
“I think the best thing about him is that he is a great teammate,” Strohbeen said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s still finishing a Masters Degree, and doing school. He’s here as a professional. That is the way we want our guys to approach this. He’s on time to practice, he’s listening to his coach, he’s doing film, he’s doing everything right, essentially.”
Allen might not be in the CIFL for long. His name appears on NFL draft scout websites, and according to London, the Bandits have gotten phone calls from teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs, trying to get Allen in a workout room.
To London, there is no doubt that Allen has the talent to play in a higher professional football league.
"I hope Fardan sees how good of a football player he is," London said. "It's only a matter of time before he gets an invite to a CFL camp or even an NFL invite."
London says that he and Allen’s relationship has grown closer in Sioux City, as they have transitioned from a coach-player dynamic into being teammates. One source of fun is that London wears No. 6, Allen’s old number in college, which forces Allen to wear No. 28 with the Bandits.
“It brings a bunch of laughter between me and him,” London said. “It has helped our relationship because it is more of a respect factor between us now. He understands that this is professional football."
As the league leader in tackles, Allen is starting to gain a reputation around the CIFL. Soon, he will have a Master's Degree, and maybe enough game tape to help launch himself toward big-time professional football.
He's proving that he can excel, every time he steps on the field.
“He took basically a year or a year and a half off, and he is doing what he is doing now basically off the couch," London said. "Once he gets back into the swing of football and really training for football, the sky is the limit for him.”
Salina outscored the Bandits 23-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Liberty quarterback Mitch Kidd threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.