'We’ve put all the pieces together:' Bandits have high expectations for 2021

SIOUX CITY — A brand new era begins on Saturday night for the Sioux City Bandits.
For the first time since playing a preseason exhibition game last March, the Bandits will take the field at Tyson Events Center, with a new owner, and a brand new logo.
What hasn’t changed for the team is its sky-high on-field expectations.
According to new Bandits’ owner J.R. Bond, a Missouri based entrepreneur who purchased the team earlier this year from longtime owner Bob Scott, the Bandits will be one of the best teams in the Champions Indoor League this season.
“We’ve put all the pieces together,” Bond said. “We kept our coaching staff intact, and it looks like we are going to be the top of the league as far as on the field play goes this season.”
The Bandits will be one of six teams this season fighting for a CIF title, along with the Omaha Beef, the Salina Liberty, Wichita Force, Oklahoma Flying Aces, and the Wyoming Mustangs.
Coming into Saturday's game, the Bandits have 16 rookies and 19 players with previous professional football experience currently on the roster.
Defensive lineman Claude Davis, who was released by the New York Jets in 2013, joins the team, and is expected to be a key piece of the defense. Davis spent the past five years with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League, where he won four championships.
Davis, along with the rest of the defensive line, were spotlighted by Bond as players to watch this season. Along with Davis, Ben Pister, Devon Bridges, and Randall Blash make up the remainder of the line.
“Our entire defensive line has, at some point in the past few years, been defensive player of the year,” Bond said. “And our offense is having to go against our defense every single night at practice. If our offense can perform well against our defense, then there is nothing that is going to be wrong with our offense.”
At linebacker, head coach Erv Strohbeen has high expectations for Morningside alum Zac Schleuger, and at strong safety, former Iowa State Cyclone Reggan Northrup joins the squad.
“He can really play anywhere,” Strohbeen said of Northrup. “He played at Iowa State. He’s a ballhawk, and he is a hitter.”
Braden Meints is a player who will see action all over the field for the Bandits. Strohbeen says that the Simpson College grad will play linebacker, defensive line, and strong safety on defense, running back on offense, and will also kick for the Bandits.
“He is a nice guy to have around there,” Strohbeen said. “Any guys that can do that much on the field are important.”
The Bandits are pretty excited about the offensive side of the ball too.
At quarterback, Scott Jensen is back from retirement, after setting a franchise record in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense, and touchdowns in his previous stint with Sioux City. Pushing him for the quarterback spot is rookie Daniel Smith, who played for Miles College in 2019, and passed for 1,565 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Running backs Jeff Mack and Drew Prohaska return to Sioux City for another year, with newcomer Kamal Cass also pushing for a spot on the roster. According to Strohbeen, the Bandits plan to run the ball more than a typical indoor football team, though they will still let Jensen sling it from time to time.
“We’re a very balanced offense,” Strohbeen said. “We run and set up a pass, and pass and set up a run. Most teams will chuck it around the yard, and I think our offense has enlightened people to the fact that you can still run the ball in indoor football. We take pride in that.”
At wide receiver, fan-favorite Frederic Bruno is back, along with flanker Andre London. On the offensive line, Morningside alum Blake Frank will suit up again as the Bandits' left tackle, the only returner on the line.
Strohbeen is entering his 10th year as the head coach of the Bandits, and after only getting to take the field for a single exhibition game last year due to COVID-19, he is thrilled to get the that his team will play in front of the fans again, even if it is just a preseason game.
Saturday will be an exhibition matchup against the Sioux Empire Crusaders, and the CIF league opener is scheduled for April 10, against Wichita. Final cuts toward the 24-man roster will be made next week.
“I’m just grateful that we can get out there again,” Strohbeen said. “Under a few more precautions than normal, but at least we are able to get out there and run around with these guys.”
A lot is new about the Bandits, from the top on down. But with the talent the team has coming back, the biggest newcomer of all likes what he sees.
“I don’t want to sound overconfident or arrogant, but the football side of this team is nails,” Bond said. “There is probably only one other team in the league that can come close to us, as far as talent on the field.”
The Bandits will kick off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Sioux Empire.