'We’ve put all the pieces together:' Bandits have high expectations for 2021

Strohbeen is entering his 10th year as the head coach of the Bandits, and after only getting to take the field for a single exhibition game last year due to COVID-19, he is thrilled to get the that his team will play in front of the fans again, even if it is just a preseason game.

Saturday will be an exhibition matchup against the Sioux Empire Crusaders, and the CIF league opener is scheduled for April 10, against Wichita. Final cuts toward the 24-man roster will be made next week.

“I’m just grateful that we can get out there again,” Strohbeen said. “Under a few more precautions than normal, but at least we are able to get out there and run around with these guys.”

A lot is new about the Bandits, from the top on down. But with the talent the team has coming back, the biggest newcomer of all likes what he sees.

“I don’t want to sound overconfident or arrogant, but the football side of this team is nails,” Bond said. “There is probably only one other team in the league that can come close to us, as far as talent on the field.”

The Bandits will kick off at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against Sioux Empire.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0