Wichita hands Bandits' third consecutive loss

In football, it isn't how you start, it's how you finish.
On Saturday, the Sioux City Bandits were reminded of that lesson in painful fashion, as the team lost to Wichita, 49-40, for its third consecutive loss.
The Bandits went into halftime with a lead, but lost the game after being outscored in the second half, 34-22.
Sioux City scored the first points in the game at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter, as a team safety put the Bandits up, 2-0. Sioux City scored again on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Andre London, for a 10-0 advantage. Wichita responded with a touchdown of its own to pull within two, but Bandits' quarterback Daniel Smith threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Mack for an 18-8 score.
The Force scored once more before halftime, on a four-yard touchdown run from EJ Colson, but Sioux City went into halftime with an 18-15 lead.
Wichita took the lead with 12:36 left in the third quarter thanks to a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cory Murphy to Jordan Payne. But on the next play, Bandits' returner Xavier Spann brought the Bandits back to within one, with a two-point PAT return. Smith threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kamal Cass later in the quarter, and at the start of the fourth, the Bandits were up on the Force, 28-27.
In the final quarter, though, the Bandits' were outscored by a 22-12 margin, to fall to 2-3 in conference play.
Sioux City finished with 270 total yards of offense, with 196 coming in the passing game and 74 coming on rush attempts. Wichita had 48 rushing yards and 188 passing, for 236 yards of total offense.
Smith finished with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions in the game, and also led the Bandits with 40 net rushing yards.
On defense, Sioux City had a total of seven tackles for loss.
The Bandits will play again on Saturday, with a home game against Salina.