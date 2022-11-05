Record-setting Morningside QB Joe Dolincheck to miss final two regular season games because of injury

SIOUX CITY -- Joe Dolincheck, Morningside University's all-time leader career passing leader, will miss the Mustangs' last two regular season game due to injury, head coach Steve Ryan said.

Ryan said he expects Dolincheck to return to the lineup for Morningside's first NAIA playoff game on Nov. 19. The coached declined to disclose the extent of Dolincheck's injury.

Dolincheck checked out of last weekend's games against Dakota Weselyan in the second quarter after hitting his arm on a pass. He threw for 213 yards and four scores before exiting the contest, which Morningside won, 70-14.

Backup Luke Johannsen, who came in and threw for 176 yards and two scores, will get the start Saturday against Doane at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

"We’re counting on Luke stepping up and taking us through what’s left (of the regular season), Ryan said.

The head coach said Johannsen played well after coming into last weekend's contest.

"He made good decision with ball and the offense ran well with him," he said.

Dolincheck has thrown for 2,935 yards and 35 touchdowns this season, averaging over 366 yards per game. Dolincheck, who has over 16,000 career passing yards, passed Trent Solsma as the all-time leader in that category in September.

Morningside, the defending NAIA national champion, remained No. 1 in the latest rankings.

The Mustangs, 8-0 in the GPAC, can clinch another league title with a win Saturday over Doane. Morningside, which closes out the regular season at Concordia on Nov. 12, has beaten both of the second place GPAC teams -- Northwestern College and Midland University. Northwestern and Midland meet Saturday in Orange City.

Last weekend, Doane, 3-5 in the GPAC, scored twice in the final 90 seconds of the game to rally past Mount Marty, 27-16.

Ryan said he's impressed with Doane freshman quarterback Cruz Kirwan, who completed 17 passes for 135 yards against Mount Marty.

"He just keeps getting better and better every week and I think he's really raised their game offensively," Ryan said.

The Morningside coach also described the Tigers defensive line as "outstanding."