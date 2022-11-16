Remsen St. Mary's seniors seek 2nd state football crown

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Remsen St. Mary's nine-member senior class will go for their second state championship in three years Thursday against WACO of Wayland.

Top-ranked Remsen St. Mary's, 12-0, advanced to the title game with a 42-20 victory over Lenox in the 8-player semis last week. WACO, 13-0, upended Newell-Fonda in the other semifinal contest.

Thursday's championship game starts at 9:30 a.m. in the UNI-Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

Remsen St. Mary's is led by senior quarterback Cael Ortmann, who has completed 93 of 117 passes for 1,746 yards and 32 touchdowns and has rushed for 783 yards and 16 scores.

Senior receiver Ryan Willman has caught 32 passes for 808 yards and 17 TDs for the Hawks. Senior back Brenden Fisch has rushed for 791 yards and 16 scores.

Defensively, Remsen St. Mary's is led by senior Jaxon Bunkers, who has recorded 58.5 tackles, including 10 for losses, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and 4 interceptions.

WACO is led by senior running back Simeon Reichenbach, who has rushed for 1,541 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 342 yards and five more scors. Senior quarterback Isaac Oswald has completed 103 of 180 passes for 1,547 yards and 23 touchdowns and also has rushed for 201 yards and 8 scores.

Remsen St. Mary's won the state title in 2020 and reached the semi-finals in 2019 and and 2021.

The Hawks have had a string of bad luck at this stage in recent athletic trips. It lost in the title game at state baseball this past summer and dropped a semifinal decision at last seasons' state boys basketball.