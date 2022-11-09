Remsen St. Mary's to play for another state football title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Its defense bent more than it has all season, but didn't break.

Remsen St. Mary's football team was on the brink of giving up its two-score lead at the half. That defense, the best in 8-Player, was one-yard away from having it be a three-point game.

"Our defense played pretty well," Hawks head coach Tim Osterman said. "They were able to capitalize on our mistakes, consistently."

The Hawks stood strong and it catapulted them one win away from a state title.

Back-to-back 1-yard losses, then a sack on electric Lenox quarterback Gabe Funk then an incompletion turned the Tigers over on down as top-ranked Remsen edged out Lenox 42-20 in the 8-Player semis on Wednesday night at the UNI-Dome.

An eight-player, nine-member senior class will go for their second state championship in three years next Thursday against WACO bright and early at 9 a.m.

"It is a remarkable feeling," St Mary's QB Cael Ortmann said. "We gutted this one out. They got big pushes at the line and we knew our corners had good advantage."

St Mary's had several nicks and bruises that will be on the mend for next week. Tailback Alex Schroeder got popped in the opening half, Brenden Fisch held his wrist and Ortmann had to go just play QB.

A lot of youth was on its defense. And no excuses were made.

"Played huge roles," Ortmann said. "Jaxon Bunkers, he was a dog today. We couldn't have asked out of him."

The Hawks (12-0) got punched in the mouth to open the second half when the Tigers marched 73 yards on 11 plays, capped by a Funk 5-yard plunge to make it a 30-20 game.

It ended up being the final time Lenox (11-1) found the end zone.

Back-to-back-to-back drives Remsen turned its opponent over on downs and scored an insurance touchdown to increase the cushion.

"Kudos to our defensive line," Osterman said. "Our kids played really tough."

Hawks QB Cael Ortmann was on the verge of getting sacked, then glanced to a wide open Alex Schroeder in the flat and the tailback went untouched 63 yards for the score to make it a 16-point lead.

Jaxon Bunkers ended the night for Remsen with a 1-yard keeper to put the finishing touches on the senior class' 45th win of their prep careers.

"Lenox really brought it to us, they're a great team and they truly deserved to be here," wide receiver Ryan Willman said.

It was a semifinal that featured plenty of big plays.

Within the first 28 seconds of the contest, both sides lit up the scoreboard.

St Mary's first offensive play was a deep shot from Ortmann to Willman for 55-yards to open the scoring. It was a play called by Remsen's offensive coordinator in the tunnel prior to kickoff.

Not a bad way to start.

"We had no idea we were going to run that play," Ortmann said. "We go out to the field, and we're like 'I like this play.'"

Ortmann and Willman connected two more times in the opening half for scores of 41 and 20 yards, respectively. Willman had all of his 163 yards on five catches in the first 24 minutes.

The duo gained a lot of chemistry this season.

"This has been a long time coming," Osterman said.

Lenox went for the home run on its first play from scrimmage and connected on a 65-yard bomb from Funk to Isaac Grundman. It had life early in the second quarter when Funk scooted 61 yards and converted the two-point try to make it a 15-14 deficit.

Bunkers took a keeper up the gut for 27-yards to make it a two-possession game at the half. He finished with 44 yards on offense and 4.5 tackles for loss on defense. Remsen finished with 19 first downs – 14 in the first half – and 436 total yards.

"A lot of us our seniors, we know it is our last go-round," Ortmann said. "Might as well give it our all. We got nothing to lose."

For much of the night, the Tigers shot themselves in the foot with penalties. They ended the night flagged 11 times for 101 yards. The Hawks, meanwhile, had just two penalties all night.

St Mary's has had a string of bad luck at this stage in recent athletic trips. It lost in the title game at state baseball over the summer and dropped a semifinal decision at state boys basketball.

WACO, who upended Newell-Fonda in the first semifinal contest, is the final hurdle to leap over.

"It is the one game everyone wants to be in," Willman said. "Preparation will start tomorrow and we're excited to bring it to WACO."