SERGEANT BLUFF – Only a handful of players on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team were on the varsity roster the last time the Warriors reached the state playoff semifinals.
That was in 2015 when Norwalk handed SB-L a 35-7 setback at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Britton Delperdang, now the star running back for a team that has won 10 in a row since a season-opening loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central, was one of those freshmen on the 2015 squad.
“This is something we’ve been thinking about since junior football,” Delperdang said after the Warriors blanked Spencer 27-0 in a quarterfinal matchup last week. “We’ve been talking about getting to the dome and taking it a step further this time.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1) will face a stern test when it takes on Epworth Western Dubuque (9-2) in the first of two Class 3A semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Unbeaten powers Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) and Lewis Central (11-0) clash in an 8:15 p.m. nightcap.
The Warriors, who had the top RPI index at the conclusion of the regular season, have shut out a couple of familiar foes in the postseason. They blanked Sioux City Bishop Heelan 42-0 before the victory over Spencer last Friday, defeating both teams for the second time this season.
“The kids have bought in to what we do and they get better every day,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Justin Smith said. “They show it with a workman’s attitude every day at practice and understand the only way to reach your goals is to keep attacking them. We have a lot of really good young men that are coachable and great people.”
Needless to say, the Warriors have played exceptional on defense of late.
“Our kids are playing really fast and confidence on defense right now,” Smith said. “I think our defense is peaking at the right time. They’re playing really well trusting what they’ve been coached to do and just going out there and having a great belief in themselves and the guy next to them.”
The defense that has pitched consecutive shutouts will be tested by a multi-faceted Western Dubuque offense triggered by junior quarterback Calvin Harris, who has passed for 2,037 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Harris, though, is far from the only threat, with Jake Hosch and Ben Bryant each checking in with nearly 800 rushing yards and a combined 18 touchdowns. Drake George has a whopping 63 pass receptions for 963 yards and 13 scores.
“They’re a very good football team, obviously when you’re one of the last four teams in the state you’re going to be pretty good and have more than one weapon to go to,” Smith said. “Their quarterback is a good thrower and in the playoffs he’s been their main runner. They have a really good receiver and quality offensive lines and on defense probably the two best linebackers we’ve seen and a line that’s very active and a sound scheme.”
Western Dubuque finished second behind Cedar Rapids Xavier in District 4 and suffered one of its two losses to Xavier, 35-0. It avenged the other regular season loss to North Scott with a 45-21 win in a quarterfinal when Hosch ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and Harris 115 yards and two scores.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, of course, has had little trouble generating offense this season, led by Delperdang, the third-leading 3A rusher in the state with 1,305 yards. Daniel Wright, an outstanding junior quarterback, has passed for 2,180 yards and 24 touchdowns, utilizing a bevy of swift and talented receivers.
“We have a lot of toys to play with, it seems like if you take one away and we have something else to go to,” Smith said. “We have another challenge on our hands here. It’s a lack of familiarity, but they’re going to have the same issues. When that happens it comes down to doing the best job you can to get your young men in position to make plays and trust that they make those plays.”
Smith said he feels more comfortable taking his team to the UNI-Dome for a second time, knowing what to expect and how to deal with “little things” like play calling, the temperature and the playing surface.
In the quarterfinal triumph over Spencer, Delperdang (107 yards), Deric Fitzgerald (72 yards) and Wright each rushed for a touchdown and sophomore David Clausen kicked two field goals.
“I always tell the guys being nervous is OK,” Smith said. “If you’re nervous before the game it’s part of getting ready and shows you care about your teammates and the job you’re doing. Sometimes if guys aren’t a little nervous I get a little worried. But our kids are pretty loose and relaxed and enjoy playing the game and having fun.”