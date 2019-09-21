{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14.

Le Mars 62, North 13

East 37, C.B. Abraham Lincoln 0

Bishop Heelan 58, West 0

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15

OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26

South O'Brien 42, Sioux Central 16

West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic 13

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va 6

Remsen St. Mary's 63, River Valley 0

West Lyon 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5

Westwood 41, Missouri Valley 8

Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Woodbury Central 55, MVAOCOU 0

Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0

Spencer 35, Humboldt 6

Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic 7

Alta-Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6

Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12

Okoboji 41, MMCRU 0

West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee 33

Estherville-Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6

GTRA 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

NEBRASKA

Crete 43, South Sioux 6

Creighton 52, Homer 12

Allen 54, Winside 8

BRLD 40, Norfolk Catholic 34

LCC 40, Osmond 20

Wakefield 58, Lutheran Northeast 24

Oakland-Craig 38, Syracuse 0

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, David City 18

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 7

Pierce 50, Columbus Scotus 21

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 28

West Point-Beemer 25, Douglas County West 18

Aquinas 49, Ponca 6

Battle Creek 30, O'Neill 0

CWC-Ewing 36, Hartington-Newcastle 14

Plainview 66, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Randolph 36, Pender 34

Twin River 21, Crofton 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 31, Sioux Falls Christian 9

Alcester-Hudson 28, Gayville-Volin 6

Yankton 29, Vermillion 0

Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

