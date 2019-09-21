IOWA
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14.
Le Mars 62, North 13
East 37, C.B. Abraham Lincoln 0
Bishop Heelan 58, West 0
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15
OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26
South O'Brien 42, Sioux Central 16
West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic 13
Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va 6
Remsen St. Mary's 63, River Valley 0
West Lyon 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5
Westwood 41, Missouri Valley 8
Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Woodbury Central 55, MVAOCOU 0
Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic 7
Alta-Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6
Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12
Okoboji 41, MMCRU 0
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee 33
Estherville-Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6
GTRA 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
NEBRASKA
Crete 43, South Sioux 6
Creighton 52, Homer 12
Allen 54, Winside 8
BRLD 40, Norfolk Catholic 34
LCC 40, Osmond 20
Wakefield 58, Lutheran Northeast 24
Oakland-Craig 38, Syracuse 0
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, David City 18
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 7
Pierce 50, Columbus Scotus 21
Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 28
West Point-Beemer 25, Douglas County West 18
Aquinas 49, Ponca 6
Battle Creek 30, O'Neill 0
CWC-Ewing 36, Hartington-Newcastle 14
Plainview 66, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Randolph 36, Pender 34
Twin River 21, Crofton 7
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Valley 31, Sioux Falls Christian 9
Alcester-Hudson 28, Gayville-Volin 6
Yankton 29, Vermillion 0
Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 21