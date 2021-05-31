Sioux City Bandits use big halftime lead to beat Wyoming Mustangs

GILLETTE, Wyoming — The Sioux City Bandits held a 14-point halftime lead on Saturday, and the Bandits used that to beat the Wyoming Mustangs 35-18.

The Bandits led 28-12 at the intermission.

Dillon Turner threw for two touchdown passes in the first half. He found Sammie Epps both times, once in the first then again in the second.

Jeff Mack and Kamal Cass also ran the ball in the end zone during the first half.

Sioux City's offense didn't score in the second half, but its defense did.

Claude Davis recovered a fumble deep in Mustangs territory, and picked it up and carried it for 10 yards.

Turner was 7-for-14 passing for 83 yards, and he also led the Bandits' rushing attack for 69 yards. His longest carry came for 24 yards.

