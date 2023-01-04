 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There's so much more to know about Damar Hamlin | PlayAction podcast

  Updated
  • 0

The entire sports world is still stunned by Monday night's scene, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo News reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald share insight into what Hamlin is like in the locker room and off the field. In addition, Fitzgerald offers her first-hand account of what it was like inside the stadium Monday, and Gaughan puts the Bills’ season into perspective as Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition.

This episode of the PlayAction podcast was recorded Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. At the time, Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Tom Brady and NFL players donated to Damar Hamlin’s charity after the frightening incident Monday night. As of early Wednesday morning, donations to Hamlin's foundation, Chasing M's, surpassed $6 million.

Photos: Prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin held outside Bills team store

Fans gathered for a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Buffalo Bills team store at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night  during their game at the Cincinnati Bengals. 

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

Jill Kelly, the wife of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, speaks at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills Team Store in Orchard…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

Alden Community Church Pastor Matt Gold speaks at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

Paul Jackson displays emotion at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a Buffalo Bi…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

Noah Reuss, right, prays with a woman at a vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a Buffalo B…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

Raziya Hill prays at a vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a  Buffalo Bills safety, remain…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated

A tribute to Damar Hamlin is displayed on a monitor outside the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The Buffalo Bills safety rem…

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated
  • 0

Fans gathered outside Highmark Stadium to pray for injured Bills player Damar Hamlin on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

  • Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
  Updated
  • 0

A sign at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, pays tribute to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac a…

