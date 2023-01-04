There's so much more to know about Damar Hamlin | PlayAction podcast

The entire sports world is still stunned by Monday night's scene, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Buffalo News reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald share insight into what Hamlin is like in the locker room and off the field. In addition, Fitzgerald offers her first-hand account of what it was like inside the stadium Monday, and Gaughan puts the Bills’ season into perspective as Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition.
This episode of the PlayAction podcast was recorded Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. At the time, Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Photos: Prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin held outside Bills team store
Fans gathered for a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Buffalo Bills team store at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night during their game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
Jill Kelly, the wife of Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, speaks at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills Team Store in Orchard…
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
Alden Community Church Pastor Matt Gold speaks at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The…
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
Paul Jackson displays emotion at a prayer vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a Buffalo Bi…
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
Noah Reuss, right, prays with a woman at a vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a Buffalo B…
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
Raziya Hill prays at a vigil for Damar Hamlin at the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, remain…
Damar Hamlin Vigil
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Updated
A tribute to Damar Hamlin is displayed on a monitor outside the Bills team store in Orchard Park on Jan. 3, 2023. The Buffalo Bills safety rem…