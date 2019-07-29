University of South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson has enjoyed watching his players develop throughout the summer.
Nielson said during the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason media teleconference on Monday that the summer has changed throughout his 27 years as a head coach, but is still looking forward to the fall.
“At the same time, there’s something special still about the first day of fall camp practice,” Nielson said. “Like every coach has said here, we’re excited to get going for fall camp.
Nielson said he’s enjoyed having the players on campus throughout the summer.
The Coyotes open the season Aug. 31 at home against Montana, and one of the biggest focuses that USD is looking at with a month to go is the youth the team carries.
USD is carrying just 10 seniors on its roster, but that also comes with the silver lining that several young Coyotes will get experience on the field.
“We feel better about our depth than what I have been in going on my four years here,” Nielson said.
The Coyotes do have experience coming back at the quarterback position. Austin Simmons returns for his senior season after leading the MVFC ranked fourth nationally with 3,124 yards passing during the regular season.
Simmons will get to work with the top-five returning receivers, and the Coyotes’ top-three leading rushers.
Nielson admits, however, there are questions in the offensive line. The Coyotes have one senior — Western Dubuque High School graduate Tyler Johnson — in that position group.
“There will be three spots that are going to be filled by younger guys that don’t necessarily have the experience,” Nielson said. “I really like our younger group that developed last year as freshmen and through the course of the spring, and we feel like we’re going to be better there a year before.”
However, Nielson credited former Newell-Fonda lineman Mason Scheidegger as one who could “be one of the best offensive linemen in the league.”
NDSU PICKED TO WIN: Reigning national champion North Dakota State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the conference.
The poll was conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors.
NDSU has been picked first in the pre-season poll for eight straight years.
The Bison have proved the voters right, winning the league title for eight-straight years. This year, NDSU received 32 of 40 first-place votes and 392 total points in the poll.
The Coyotes, meanwhile, were slated to finish sixth in the same poll, as they received 176 points, just behind Northern Iowa.