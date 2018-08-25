STORM LAKE, Iowa – As Grant Mollring begins his second season as a head collegiate football coach, he feels the biggest adjustment from year one hasn’t been for himself and his staff, but rather for the Buena Vista University players.
“The veterans have taken over as leaders of their positions and the team, as they now know what the expectations are for how we practice, what accountability means and what it will take to reach our goals,” Mollring said. “In that regard, it has been a much smoother fall camp to this point because of our team leadership taking over a larger role in working with the younger players.”
Yes, youth will be served for the Beavers this fall, but the veterans on hand have all been key contributors the past few seasons.
That begins with senior quarterback Cole Miller, a second-team All-American Rivers Conference selection last season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Miller passed for 3,203 yards and 22 touchdowns, ranking fourth in NCAA Division III in yards per game. He set a school record with 36 completions and 460 yards against Coe.
“He has continued to grow and develop his knowledge for the offense and has taken on an even bigger leadership role for us,” Mollring said.
Wide receiver Eric Pacheco hauled down 34 catches for 664 yards and four touchdowns a year ago, while Charlie Flickinger and Ross Adamson had 22 and 21 receptions, respectively, for 269 and 201 yards.
Anchoring the offensive line will be Trinity Karapani, a 275-pound sophomore from Hawaii, and Des Moines Hoover product Colton Preston, a 265-pound center.
Defensively, the Beavers return their leading tackler in Reed Kruse, a 215-pound sophomore linebacker from Newell-Fonda. Kruse totaled 64 stops, while the Las Vegas inside duo of Quamaree Harris and Gary Weaver combined for 63 tackles and six sacks and defensive back Morris Aranda finished with 32 tackles.
Mollring, whose team finished 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the Iowa Conference in his first season, believes the talent pool has increased, but he is concerned about overall depth.
“First and foremost we will have to stay healthy,” Mollring said. “Depth is a major concern at linebacker and defensive back. We feel like we have very talented guys at those positions, but the depth chart isn’t a deep one.
“If we can get through the dog days of camp in good shape and stay healthy, I think people will see a very passionate and excitable group of young men on Thursday night (Aug. 30) to open the season.”
BVU created a buzz to start Mollring’s first season, pulling out close victories over Mayville State (31-27) and Central (39-38). In keeping a promise to his team, Mollring dove into Storm Lake after the season-opening win and the Beavers outlasted one of their oldest IIAC rivals in a dramatic overtime victory the next week.
Two of the remaining seven losses in the last eight games were by a total of three points, but the rest were one-sided outcomes.
“Our No. 1 goal throughout the process of getting BVU football to the top of the conference focuses on weekly improvement,” Mollring said. “We were able to play really well at times last year, but struggled to consistently improve. This group seems different in that regard and have shown that they are focused on daily growth, which will lead to weekly improvement throughout the season.”
Buena Vista hosts Hamline in its season opener on Aug. 30 before traveling to Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Concordia. The conference opener is Sept. 15 at Wartburg.