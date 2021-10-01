WATCH NOW: LIVE! The Playbook Pundits' Friday football forecast

Watch this live prep football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz.
October 1, 2021
September 24, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 10, 2021
September 3, 2021
August 27, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tim Hynds
Visuals Editor
Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today