breaking top story

WATCH NOW: LIVE! The Playbook Pundits' Friday football forecast

  • 0

Watch this live prep football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz.

October 8, 2021

October 1, 2021

The Playbook Pundits - AKA Sioux City Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz - offer their take on tonight's prep football games as well as the rest of the upcoming slate of sports action. part 1

September 24, 2021

Friday night football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz. part 1

September 17, 2021

Watch this live prep football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz.

September 10, 2021

Friday night football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz. part 1

September 3, 2021

Friday night football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz. part 1

August 27, 2021

Friday night football forecast from Journal sports editors Zach James and Shane Lantz.
