Kade Lynott pulls down a pass intended for Dike-New Hartford's Ely Sohn to seal the state chamionship for West Sioux during the 1A Iowa high school state football finals Friday, November 16, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
West Sioux Falcons quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs the ball while stiff-arming Dike-New Hartford's Nathan Graves out of the way during the Class 1A championship game in Cedar Falls on Friday. Dekkers led the Falcons to a 52-38 victory, giving West Sioux its second state football title in as many years.
Kade Lynott pulls down a pass intended for Dike-New Hartford's Ely Sohn to seal the state chamionship for West Sioux during the 1A Iowa high school state football finals Friday, November 16, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Make it back to back for Coach Ryan Schiesow's West Sioux football squad.
The Falcons won their second straight state football title, scoring two late touchdowns en route to a 52-38 victory over Dike-New Hartford in the Class 1A state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Junior quarterback Hunter Dekkers completed 18 of 33 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns. The lefty signal-caller, who also had an interception on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, rushed 18 times for 120 yards.
West Sioux Falcons quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs the ball while stiff-arming Dike-New Hartford's Nathan Graves out of the way during the Class 1A championship game in Cedar Falls on Friday. Dekkers led the Falcons to a 52-38 victory, giving West Sioux its second state football title in as many years.
West Sioux's Chase Koopmans and Conner Koopmans carry jersey 19 between them as they step out on the field with their teammates during the coin toss for the Class 1A championship game against Dike-New Hartford.
West Sioux's Chase Ranschau spreads his arms as he makes his way to the sideline to celebrate with his team after the Falcons won the Class 1A Championship against Dike-New Hartford on Friday afternoon.
Kade Lynott pulls down a pass intended for Dike-New Hartford's Ely Sohn to seal the state chamionship for West Sioux during the 1A Iowa high school state football finals Friday, November 16, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.