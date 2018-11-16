Try 1 month for 99¢
+3 
111618-dike-newhartford-westsioux-championship-02
Buy Now

West Sioux Falcons quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs the ball while stiff-arming Dike-New Hartford's Nathan Graves out of the way during the Class 1A championship game in Cedar Falls on Friday. Dekkers led the Falcons to a 52-38 victory, giving West Sioux its second state football title in as many years.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Make it back to back for Coach Ryan Schiesow's West Sioux football squad.

The Falcons won their second straight state football title, scoring two late touchdowns en route to a 52-38 victory over Dike-New Hartford in the Class 1A state championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Junior quarterback Hunter Dekkers completed 18 of 33 passes for 391 yards and five touchdowns. The lefty signal-caller, who also had an interception on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, rushed 18 times for 120 yards.

Photos: West Sioux vs. Dike-New Hartford Football

+7 
+7 
111618-dike-newhartford-westsioux-championship-02
+7 
+7 
111618-dike-newhartford-westsioux-championship-01
+7 
+7 
111618bp-dnh-w-sioux-02
+7 
+7 
111618-dike-newhartford-westsioux-championship-03
+7 
+7 
111618-dike-newhartford-westsioux-championship-05

West Sioux capped a 12-1 season, while No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford finished the season at 12-1 as well.

The title comes on the heels of the Falcons first football title, a Class A crown earned one year ago for the school represented the communities of Hawarden and Ireton.

Reporter Barry Poe will have a complete game story later today and in Saturday's edition of The Sioux City Journal.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Columnist

Load comments