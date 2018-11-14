CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Getting back to the UNI-Dome for a semifinal was tough enough, but West Sioux has taken it a step further despite moving up a class this season.
Almost a year after capturing the Iowa Class A state championship, the Falcons have once again made it to the final round, this time in Class 1A. Fifth-ranked West Sioux (11-1) will face No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (11-0) for the state title at 11 a.m. here Friday.
West Sioux returned a number of players from its unbeaten squad last season, but the fact that it’s back in the championship round speaks highly not only of those who were part of that historic squad, but also those who are new this season.
“A lot of times when you get to the goal of reaching the dome you don’t stay focused enough to finish the deal,” West Sioux Coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “It’s a testament to the kids. I tell them every day when we start the playoffs and especially when we get to the dome the team that can grind it out the most, the team that comes to practice every day ready to practice and ready to finish the fight is going to be the team that winds up winning the state championship.
“Last year our seniors did a great job of staying focused and finishing the fight. Last year they came so focused that our kids this year don’t know any different.”
Friday’s contest features a couple of talented junior quarterbacks in West Sioux’s Hunter Dekkers and Drew Sonneberg of Dike-Hew Hartford.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Dekkers leads Class 1A with 3,250 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, while Sonneberg (1,640 yards, 18 TDS) has the highest quarterback rating among 1A players at 199.4.
West Sioux’s Kade Lynott, a 195-pound junior, is the 1A leader in receptions (71), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (18). The versatile Lynott, whose older brother Jake was the star of last year’s championship team, also ranks first in total offense with 2,311 yards.
Veteran Chase Koopmans is a strong complement to Lynott, ranking seventh in 1A with 862 receiving yards on 57 catches. Needless to say, those two players are utilized in different ways in West Sioux’s high-powered offense.
“We work hard on our offense being as multiple as possible and trying to find mistmatches,” Schwiesow said. “We do a lot of film study to try and find that and it still comes down to the kids executing and doing those things. You can tell them all you want, but they still have to go and do it. I’ve been fortunate the last four or five years to have kids who were able to do that.”
The Falcons will have to contend with junior Cade Bennett, Class 1A’s second-leading rusher with 1,850 yards. Cade Fuller has 613 receiving yards and 391 rushing and a combined 12 touchdowns.
Dike-New Hartford has shut out six opponents this season, including a 37-0 victory over previously unbeaten Interstate 35 in a quarterfinal. The Wolverines advanced to the championship game with a 34-21 win over Pella Christian.
“They’re big and physical up front and that’s where it all starts with them,” Schwiesow said. “They have some big kids who really get off the ball and are aggressive and they’re obviously well-coached. It’s our third week of a really tough team that has great tradition. We’re just going to approach it like we have every other game this entire year.”
West Sioux, meanwhile, won a 38-35 shootout with defending 1A state champion Van Meter as Dekkers passed for two scores and ran for two more. The 6-2, 225-pound Koopmans had five catches for 103 yards and rushed for 57 yards.
The prospect of winning back-to-back state titles hasn’t gone unnoticed by West Sioux players and coaches.
“We talk about it, it’s not the elephant in the room that we don’t know it’s back-to-back state championships,” Schwiesow said. “We know what we’re playing for and the kids are excited about that. It’s your ultimate goal when you start the season. When we walk off the dome floor on Friday we’re going to start preparing for next year for that ultimate goal again. It’s a testament to the kids and their hard work in the offseason and during the season to get to this point.”