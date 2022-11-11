West Sioux wins in double overtime; faces title game rematch with Van Meter

CEDAR FALLS – Ryan Schwiesow's blood pressure was high last year in the Class 1A semifinal contest against Dike-New Hartford.

West Sioux's head coach for a decade didn't lower it much on Friday afternoon.

"We faced some really good teams down the stretch, I think we had arguably the roughest time to get here," Schwiesow said. "My blood pressure is never down and it is still not down now."

The fourth-ranked Falcons experienced the exact opposite of a double overtime thriller. They cruised past third-ranked Underwood on the strength of 481 yards of total offense and six touchdowns to post a 47-7 triumph inside the UNI-Dome.

For the second straight season, West Sioux (11-1) is in the state championship game and it gets a much-anticipated rematch next Friday at 4 p.m. in second-ranked Van Meter (11-1).

"We're exactly where we want to be," Falcons quarterback Dylan Wiggins said.

In an Associated Press poll No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the other semifinal between West Branch and Van Meter, the Bulldogs walloped the Bears 48-17. It was a three-score differential most of the game.

Nearly 365 days ago, Van Meter edged West Sioux 17-14 in the 1A championship match.

"We know what they bring, they know what we bring," Schwiesow said. "We're not going to make it bigger than what it is."

Wiggins had his UNI-Dome debut last year and although he was the winning QB and tossed for over 300 yards, he threw three interceptions and two of them were taken back all the way.

It went vastly different in his second visit to Cedar Falls.

The senior was 21-of-23 for 232 yards and a pair of scores. He added 78 rushing yards and found the end zone on the Falcons last two scoring drives to send the game into a running clock.

"We all got settled in," Wiggins said. "It was a great job by everybody."

Schwiesow made a slight pitch afterwards on behalf of his signal caller.

"He's cool under pressure," he said. "What a performance. To know that kid hasn't had a huge offer yet is surprising."

Brady Lynott, who had just three catches for 35 yards in the semis last season, exploded for 186 total yards and three TD's. West Sioux's first play from scrimmage was a handoff to Lynott that he darted 66-yards for the opening score.

He added a 1-yard TD run and an 8-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

"It is awesome to come into that No. 1 spot," Lynott said. "It is my opportunity now and just showing what I can do. It is hard to stop us."

The 6-foot-2 senior got 17 total touches and made the most of them. He finished with more rushing yards (80) than Underwood had for the entire 48 minutes.

Not too shabby.

"Every time he touches it, it has a chance to go to the house," Schwiesow said. "Our offensive line coach, Jared Vlotho, I told him 'You strangle me out if I haven't got Brady 15 touches.'

"After that (opening drive score), he came up and said 'You got 14 left.'"

Kolton Koopmans added a TD catch and Omar Rivera nailed two field goals of 30 and 33-yards, respectively. About the only thing that could cool off the Falcons was the fire alarm in the UNI-Dome went off in the third frame.

Which, no one seemed to mind.

"It gave us a good breather," Lynott said. "I was getting tired."

West Sioux's defense limited an Underwood offense averaging 192 yards on the ground to 50. Maddox Nelson, the Eagles top ball carrier at 774 yards and 15 scores, was held to 15 yards on 10 carries.

Graham Jensen, their second-leading running back, had one carry all day.

"They're a great up front team and our twos have been giving us a good luck," Wiggins said.

Underwood punted on its first four drives. West Sioux turned the three-and-outs into points on three of its opening four drives.

The Falcons won the battle in the trenches and their linebackers raced to the ball. Lineman Javier Mora recorded a team-high nine tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

All while battling a back injury.

"Our kids just played really hard," Schwiesow said. "We've been physical up front for the last three games. Today, we were a little tougher up front."

The only time the Eagles found the end zone was early in the second quarter. Their QB Alex Ravlin pump-faked the short route and found top target Mason Boothby 69-yards for the TD.

Every drive after that either ended in a turnover on downs, punt or in one case, an Avery Millikan interception.

"Our coaches, I don't know how many hours of film they watch per week, but it is crazy," Lynott said. "They get us prepared every week to the best of our abilities. We have a big chip on our shoulders."

Now, West Sioux is one win away once again from its third state championship. The only thing standing in its way is Van Meter, who hasn't lost to a 1A school all year.

Schwiesow stated the one thing he learned from last year’s title match was to kick two field goals when the Falcons were inside the Bulldogs 10-yard line, rather than going for it.

Still, he knows it'll take more than that to take down Van Meter. His players do, too.

"We're going to be ready," Lynott said. "Our offensive line has taken a huge step forward. It is a night and day difference."