Amateur golf: Matthey to take final bow

It’s certainly been a privilege to follow Matthey’s exploits on the golf course. We’ve been fortunate enough to cover a lot of top-notch local performers over the years and Matthey ranks near the top of that list.

Perhaps he will go out with a bang.

The River-Cade includes both an Open and Senior Division. Sam Prue will compete in the 50 and over group this weekend, but currently sits atop the Siouxland Player of the Year standings.

Prue, 61, won the Interstate Amateur in a sudden death playoff last month at Two Rivers. He has accumulate 485 points to 430 for second-place Brian Evans, who is also in the River-Cade field.

The top five also includes Johnny Spellerberg, a Bennington, Nebraska, resident who won the Tri-State Masters in May. Then comes East High senior-to-be Ethan Spier and Connor Power, who competed in the playoff with Prue at the Interstate.

The Men’s City Championship, slated for Aug. 14-15, is the final major of the season. But there are several other events from which to accumulate points, so expect the race to come down to the final weeks leading up to the season-ending Jividen Cup.