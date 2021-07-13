Ann Slechta wins first Sioux Valley women's match play

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Ann Slechta of Carroll, Iowa, won the first-ever Sioux Valley women’s match play tournament at Cherokee Golf Course Sunday.

Slechta, the former Ann Slater who grew up in Cherokee, defeated Tracey Akins of South Sioux City in the final match.

Marisa Weeks of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was the qualifying medalist and won a crystal glass named in honor of Meg Poggenklass. Weeks plays at the University of Sioux Falls.

Slechta gains one leg up on the Georgia Johnson Memorial Trophy. The trophy can be retired with three victories, similar to the Sioux Valley men’s tournament.

Jennifer Jackson of Sioux City was the fourth semifinalist. Her father, the late Mike Jividen, won the Sioux Valley Amateur six times.

Slechta, Akins and Jackson each played college golf at Briar Cliff.

A total of 48 players participated in the inaugural event. It was scheduled for a two-day tournament, but Saturday was rained out so all of the matches on Sunday were nine holes.

