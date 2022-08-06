Blake Harsma, Isabella Boyle win senior divisions at 2022 Junior City Golf Championship

SIOUX CITY — Blake Harsma and Isabella Boyle were among junior golfers who earned division champions on Saturday at Floyd Park Golf Course.

Harsma shot an 18-hole score fo 64 to win the 15-17-year old boys division. Thomas Wych was second with a 68 while Jack White was third with a 68.

Jack Schettler won the 12-14 boys division with a score of 34, while Taylor Billings and Frankie Stoos each shot 38.

In the 11-and-under division, Bradyn Steensen won with a nine-hole score of 37. Grayson Schultz was second at 40, and Parker Phipps was third at 41.

There were nine girls who competed on Saturday.

East rising senior Isabella Boyle was the winner in the 15-17 age division with a score of 71, while Cora Eckhoff shot a 91 for second place.

Jersey Hansen won on a cardback with a 53 over Kyra Sheffy, who also had the same score.

In the 11-and under division, Brynn Caskey won at 47. Charlotte Kvidera was second at 53 while Emily Hahn was third at 61.