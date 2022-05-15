Colin Mitchell, Sam Prue win 2022 Tri-State Masters

SIOUX CITY — Colin Mitchell edged Johnny Spellerberg at Green Valley Golf Course on Sunday to win the championship flight of Tri-State Masters in a playoff.

Mitchell shot a 74 on Sunday at Green Valley after shooting a 70 at Covington Links in South Sioux City. It was a two-hole playoff.

Mitchell’s front-nine score was 35, while his back-nine score was 39.

Spellerberg, meanwhile, went 37-38 for an 18-hole score of 75. His score on Saturday on the Nebraska side was 72.

Both golfers had a three-day total of 216.

Jack Dumas was third at 218, Max Noffsinger and Ethan Spier fourth at 220 and Jason Pease was sixth at 222.

Carson Lee was seventh at 223, Josh Wendling eighth at 225, Ryan Gorsett ninth at 226 and Jason Vandekooi 10th at 226.

Sam Prue needed two playoff holes to win the Senior Championship of the Tri-State Masters. He went up against Bret Taylor in the playoff, as both golfers shot a three-day total of 219.

Bill Mathers was third with a score of 221.

Jeff Donaldson was fourth at 226.

