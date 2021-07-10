Corey Matthey off to good start in River-Cade with four-shot lead

SIOUX CITY – The weather wasn’t actually conducive for golf, but it didn’t seem to bother Corey Matthey.

Matthey, the defending champion, shot a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round of the River-Cade Amateur Saturday at Green Valley.

A steady rain fell pretty much throughout the day, but Matthey ignored the conditions to seize a four-shot lead after 18 holes.

The two-time River-Cade champion and recently crowned NAIA national champion is four in front of Colin Mitchell, who shaved one shot off par with 71. Mitchell is a past Men’s City champion who has won four Green Valley club championships in a row.

Matching par were Ryan Anema from Sioux Falls, Chris Fischer from Algona, Iowa, and Sioux Cityan Ray Sencenbaugh. Briar Cliff University linkster Andrew Arndorder – also from Algona – is another shot back at 73.

Cameron Farrell, another past Men’s City winner, was among a group of four players with 74. His round on Saturday included a hole in one on the par-3 fifth.

Matthey got his round off to a blazing start with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. The former Morningside College standout then chipped in for an eagle on the par-5 sixth, getting it to 4-under.