Corey Matthey off to good start in River-Cade with four-shot lead

SIOUX CITY – The weather wasn’t actually conducive for golf, but it didn’t seem to bother Corey Matthey.
Matthey, the defending champion, shot a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round of the River-Cade Amateur Saturday at Green Valley.
A steady rain fell pretty much throughout the day, but Matthey ignored the conditions to seize a four-shot lead after 18 holes.
The two-time River-Cade champion and recently crowned NAIA national champion is four in front of Colin Mitchell, who shaved one shot off par with 71. Mitchell is a past Men’s City champion who has won four Green Valley club championships in a row.
Matching par were Ryan Anema from Sioux Falls, Chris Fischer from Algona, Iowa, and Sioux Cityan Ray Sencenbaugh. Briar Cliff University linkster Andrew Arndorder – also from Algona – is another shot back at 73.
Cameron Farrell, another past Men’s City winner, was among a group of four players with 74. His round on Saturday included a hole in one on the par-3 fifth.
Matthey got his round off to a blazing start with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. The former Morningside College standout then chipped in for an eagle on the par-5 sixth, getting it to 4-under.
He got lodged behind a tree on No. 8 and wound up taking bogey, making the turn at 3-under 33. Matthey registered two more birdies (Nos. 11 and 16) on the back nine.
“I had a lot of good opportunities with some outs just missing out,” Matthey said. “But overall I was pleased with today for sure.”
The 23-year-old Matthey – also a four-time Men’s City champion – is playing in his final amateur tournament. He plans to move to Arizona next month and begin competing in professional min-tour events in hopes of eventually securing a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The Korn Ferry Tour – formerly known as the Ben Hogan and Nike Tour (among others) – is the final stop before the PGA Tour.
Matthey won his first River-Cade at the age of 18 in 2016 and picked up a second last summer.
“This is my last amateur tournament so it would mean a lot to end my amateur career with a win at Green Valley and this tournament,” Matthey said. “It just feels right.”
Matthey will be paired with Mitchell and Sencenbaugh for a 9 a.m. tee time Sunday. The entire field will play 18 holes, with the top third of the championship flight qualifying for a final nine holes.
Jeff Donaldson shot 2-under 70 to set the pace in the Senior Division, for players 50 years of age and older.
Donaldson has a five-shot lead over recently crowned Interstate Amateur champion Sam Prue, as well as Vern Van Peursem and Jeff Warden.