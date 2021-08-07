David Senstad, Isabelle Boyle win Junior City Championship divisions

SIOUX CITY — David Senstad shot an 18-hole score of 75 on Saturday morning at FLoyd Park Golf Course to win the 2021 Junior City Championship.

Senstad defeated Thomas Wych by two strokes in the 15-to-17 age division for the boys.

Conditions were cloudy for the event.

Chase Copeland was third with a 79 in a cardback. Domenick Herbst also shot a 79.

Here’s a look at the other Top 3 finishers in each division:

15-17 Girls

There were two girls who played in this division, and it was Isabella Boyle winning with an 18-hole score with an 82.

Grace Smith was second with an 85.

12-14 Boys

Blake Harsma won the division with a 35. The 12-14 and 11-and-under divisions just played a nine-hole round at Floyd Park.

Parker Lutgen was second with a 36, and Carter Ginger was third, also with a 36.

12-14 Girls

There were also two young ladies who competed here, with Madison Hilts winning with a 52. Jozie Marksbury was the runner-up with a 60.