Day one of Interstate Am complete

DAKOTA DUNES – Heading into Sunday’s final round, Christopher Rager leads the championship flight of the Interstate Am Championship at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes.

Rager shot a 1-under-par 69 on day one to hold a one-shot lead over Briar Cliff golfer Elijah Lamoureux. Morningside golfer Xan Milligan and Josh Wendling are tied for third at 1-over after one round. Rager is a former champion and grew up playing at the course when it was the Sioux City Boat Club. He tees off in the final group tomorrow at 10 a.m.

In the ‘A’ Flight, Colyn Oostenink leads the group at 3-over. Jim Tritz is second at 6-over and Tim Vanpeursem third at 7-over.

The ‘B’ Flight leader is Matthew Mousel at 6-over. Mel Clifford and Jason Mertz are tied at 8-over after Saturday’s round.

Jason Cleveland leads the ‘C’ Flight at 10-over. Blake Budde and Scott Manley are tied at 13-over, good for second place in the flight.

Kevin Butler (19-over) lead the ‘D’ Flight. Nate Klamm (24-over) and Trey Banks (33-over) are second and third respectively in the flight.

The Interstate Am Championship is the annual major championship at Two Rivers Golf Club. It started in the early 1930s by Sioux City Boat Club Head Professional Bill Adams and has historically had a strong field of the area's best players.

Sunday’s final round gets started at 8 a.m., with the lead cards set to tee at 10 a.m. at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes.

