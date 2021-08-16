Douglas rallies to win Men's City Championship

Douglas shot 35 over his final nine holes, while Milligan slipped to a 40. Sam Storey, another Morningside linkster, also caught Milligan with 38, finishing in a tie for second place.

Douglas, who totaled 180, Milligan and Storey will be stalemates for first-year Coach Nick Wanderscheid at Morningside this fall. Milligan and Storey finished at 183, while Josh Wendling (184) and Ryan Kinseth (186) rounded out the top five.

Douglas began his final nine with par, then made birdie on No. 2 before giving it right back with a bogey on No. 3, but had to work hard even to make a five.

A birdie on the par-five sixth drew Douglas even with Milligan. Each player bogeyed the par-3 seventh, Milligan after hitting his tee shot in the water left of the green.

Misfortune struck Milligan on No. 8 when he wound up making double bogey and Douglas took advantage of a nifty chip from off the green to par. He cemented his victory with a par on No. 9.

“I didn’t do anything spectacular, but got it done in the end,” Douglas said. “I think I played considerably better score-wise in my two second-place finishes than today. Obviously the field didn’t play that great this week so a total finish of level par was good enough to win.”