Douglas rallies to win Men's City Championship

SIOUX CITY – Contrary to what was reported in Sunday’s edition of The Journal, Jonny Douglas will be a member of the Morningside University golf team this season.
In fact, Douglas, a native of England, celebrated his return to the United States with a victory in the 108th Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship Sunday at Green Valley.
Douglas shot even-par for 45 holes over the weekend, coming from behind on the final nine holes to surpass teammate Xan Milligan for the title.
The 22-year-old from Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, had twice previously finished runner-up in this event. He arrived in Sioux City on Thursday and had little time to prepare for Saturday’s opening round.
Nonetheless, Douglas shot 1-under 71, but still trailed Milligan – from Hexham, England – by three shots.
Milligan followed his first-round 68 with a 75 on the first 18 holes Sunday. Douglas, meanwhile, carded 74 and trailed Milligan by two shots heading into the final nine holes.
“This means a lot to me,” Douglas said. “This is probably the fourth time I’ve played in it and Sioux City has become sort of a second home.
“I played in the city championship two days after I got here my first year. I watched Corey (Matthey) obliterate the field then. So I knew it was going to be nice to win this one.”
Douglas shot 35 over his final nine holes, while Milligan slipped to a 40. Sam Storey, another Morningside linkster, also caught Milligan with 38, finishing in a tie for second place.
Douglas, who totaled 180, Milligan and Storey will be stalemates for first-year Coach Nick Wanderscheid at Morningside this fall. Milligan and Storey finished at 183, while Josh Wendling (184) and Ryan Kinseth (186) rounded out the top five.
Douglas began his final nine with par, then made birdie on No. 2 before giving it right back with a bogey on No. 3, but had to work hard even to make a five.
A birdie on the par-five sixth drew Douglas even with Milligan. Each player bogeyed the par-3 seventh, Milligan after hitting his tee shot in the water left of the green.
Misfortune struck Milligan on No. 8 when he wound up making double bogey and Douglas took advantage of a nifty chip from off the green to par. He cemented his victory with a par on No. 9.
“I didn’t do anything spectacular, but got it done in the end,” Douglas said. “I think I played considerably better score-wise in my two second-place finishes than today. Obviously the field didn’t play that great this week so a total finish of level par was good enough to win.”
Nine players made the cut for the final nine, with the cutoff at 149.
The win by Douglas makes it three in a row for Morningside golfers. Corey Matthey – who went on to win the NAIA national individual championship last spring – won each of the last two city crowns. Matthey departed for Arizona and a shot at professional golf shortly after winning the River-Cade last month.
The lowest round in the Open Division on Sunday belonged to second flight winner Tony Ginger, who shaved three strokes off par with 69.
Sam Prue coasted to victory in the Senior Division, shooting 71-72—143 in the 36-hole competition. Scott Knowles was second, but a full nine shots in back at 152.
It’s been a great season for the 61-year-old Prue, who won the Interstate Amateur in a playoff in June and is the leader in the Player of the Year point standings.
This was the final “major” tournament of the season. The Le Mars Labor Day Open is the final points event for the regular season, leading up to the traditional finale, the Jividen Cup, set for Sept. 25-26 at Dakota Dunes Country Club.