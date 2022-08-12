Green Valley, Floyd Park announced Ladies Champions

SIOUX CITY -- Green Valley Golf Course announced its 2022 Ladies Tournament champions and Floyd Park Golf Course announced its Ladies Season champions.

The Green Valley Ladies Golf Tournament's championship flight was won by Denise Parsons, shooting a 94.

Terry Landean and Cindy Fleckenstein tied for the top spot in the first flight. Landean and Fleckstein each shot 120 to tie for the win.

For the Floyd Ladies Golf season, Parsons was champion again. Parsons won the championship flight with a 77.

Kristie brown placed second with an 83 and Erna Kirwan took third with an 88.

Fleckenstein tied for second in the first flight. Annette Peterson won the first flight with a 102. Patty McKeever and Fleckenstein tied for second at 107.

In the second flight, Connie Rosenberger tallied a 113 for the top spot. Jan Jandrlich and Lavonne Sopher tallied a 120 for a tie for second.

This weekend, Green Valley hosts The Rick Collins Toyota City Championship Saturday and Sunday.