Heelan grad Jackson Thompson qualifies for U.S. Amateur

The playoff started at No. 17, a hole where Thompson made double bogey in the second round. This time, though, Thompson watched a par putt by Wilson come up just short before running in a 6-footer for his own par.

Thompson changed clubs from a 4-iron to a 3-iron for the playoff on the relatively dogleg left par-4 17th. His tee shot still carried through the fairway, but he was in a better spot than he was when he wound up making double bogey.

Wilson, too, had to hit a punch on his second shot, but Thompson’s was more straightforward. He wound up 30 yards short of the green, but Wilson caught a tree and was 50 yards away.

Wilson was the first to hit a third shot, but was still some 40 feet away from the hole.

“I knew then if I got up and down I had a pretty good chance,” Thompson said. “I had a good lie in the rough so I popped it up to the front of the green and let it roll out. I ended up about five-and-a-half to six feet away. He lagged his up to about a foot-and-a-half, but I made the six-footer so it didn’t matter.”

Thompson – who is believed to be the first from Sioux City to qualify for the U.S. Amateur – said it’s a bonus to be able to play at Oakmont.