Heelan grad Jackson Thompson qualifies for U.S. Amateur

HASTINGS, Neb. — Jackson Thompson got on a roll at Lochland Country Club here and it eventually earned him a spot in one of the country’s most prestigious golf tournaments.
Thompson, a Sioux City Bishop Heelan High School graduate and sophomore-to-be at Creighton University, won a playoff on Monday to qualify for next month’s U.S. Amateur Championship at famed Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
The Dakota Dunes resident survived a one-hole sudden death playoff to earn his spot. Thompson, who shot 67-70, and University of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver (68-65 were the only two players in the field of 48 to advance to Oakmont, site of many major tournaments on the PGA Tour.
The U.S. Amateur is the nation’s premier championship in amateur golf.
“Starting off the day I felt pretty good about my game,” Thompson said. “Everything just felt good coming in and it was time to get something going. I started off with a couple birdies and felt hot for about 31 holes (out of 36).
“The last five weren’t as good as they could have been, but I was just kind of hanging on. Then I had to sit there for about an hour-and-a-half watching the leaderboard to see what was going to happen. I got to a playoff and finally decided to close, so that was nice.”
Thompson got it to as low as 11-under-par with five holes to play. Josh Wilson birdied five of the last six holes to catch Thompson at 7-under and force a playoff.
The playoff started at No. 17, a hole where Thompson made double bogey in the second round. This time, though, Thompson watched a par putt by Wilson come up just short before running in a 6-footer for his own par.
Thompson changed clubs from a 4-iron to a 3-iron for the playoff on the relatively dogleg left par-4 17th. His tee shot still carried through the fairway, but he was in a better spot than he was when he wound up making double bogey.
Wilson, too, had to hit a punch on his second shot, but Thompson’s was more straightforward. He wound up 30 yards short of the green, but Wilson caught a tree and was 50 yards away.
Wilson was the first to hit a third shot, but was still some 40 feet away from the hole.
“I knew then if I got up and down I had a pretty good chance,” Thompson said. “I had a good lie in the rough so I popped it up to the front of the green and let it roll out. I ended up about five-and-a-half to six feet away. He lagged his up to about a foot-and-a-half, but I made the six-footer so it didn’t matter.”
Thompson – who is believed to be the first from Sioux City to qualify for the U.S. Amateur – said it’s a bonus to be able to play at Oakmont.
“It’s starting to sink in, but of all the places it could have been, Oakmont is a good place to have it,” Thompson said. “With the U.S. Open there a couple years ago, I’ve been rewatching that just for practice.
“I’m obviously really excited to be going to the U.S. Am at Oakmont. I knew my game was trending in the right direction, it was nice to finally see everything come together.”
Thompson was a state qualifier at Heelan as a sophomore. He played all 18 rounds in his freshman season at Creighton, averaging 76.67 shots per round. He had three rounds of par or better, including a season-low 71 on three occasions.
The U.S. Amateur will be held August 9-15.
“I’m going to try to get out there around the 5th or 6th to get a couple of practice rounds in,” Thompson said.
The stroke play competition consists of 18 holes at Oakmont and 18 at neighboring Longview. Players compete for spot in the match-play portion of the tournament, to be held at Oakmont.
Past U.S. Amateur champions include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Just Leonard, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChaumbeau.