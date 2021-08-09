Heelan grad Jackson Thompson shoots 79 in first round of U.S. Amateur preliminaries

VERONA, Pa. — Jackson Thompson took on the challenge of Longue Vue on Monday, and the Bishop Heelan High School graduate took it on head-first.
Thompson shot an 18-hole round of 79, nine-over-par at the U.S. Amateur Open first round of stroke play on Monday.
Thompson started out the day at the Longue Vue on a good note, getting par on each of the first two holes.
The current Creighton sophomore golfer then took a bogey on hole No. 3, and then carded a 10 on the par-5 fourth hole, which played 550 yards.
Thompson then bounced back to record par on his next two holes. He then Nos. 7 and 9 to finish the front nine.
The back nine went a whole lot smoother. In fact, Thompson shot 1-under-par on the final nine holes.
He parred No. 10, which he needed three shots. Thompson then got to write in birdies on each of his next three holes.
Thompson followed that up with two more birdies.
Holes 16 and 17 gave him a little bit of a speed bump, as Thompson bogeyed both of those holes.
Thompson ended his round with a par, leaving him with a 79. He is about eight shots back of the cut to make it to match play later this week. The Top 64 golfers advance from the 36-hole preliminaries, and there's several golfers tied for 61st at +1.
Thompson told GoCreighton.com that he was eager to see the course and what he could do with the 36 holes he will be playing at the famous golf course located in suburban Pittsburgh.
"It's more proving it to yourself and feeling that you can play with these guys," Thompson said. "That's what I'm looking forward to doing at Oakmont."
Thompson will get to play Oakmont on Tuesday. He'll tee off at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 10 tee with John Kim and Brad Reeves. Reeves is tied for fifth overall at 5-under, as he carded a 65.
Jacob Bridgeman of Inman, South Carolina, is the leader in the clubhouse. He shot worse than bogey just once all afternoon, and he shot 7-under 63.
Past U.S. Amateur champions include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Just Leonard, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChaumbeau.