Heelan grad Jackson Thompson shoots 79 in first round of U.S. Amateur preliminaries

VERONA, Pa. — Jackson Thompson took on the challenge of Longue Vue on Monday, and the Bishop Heelan High School graduate took it on head-first.

Thompson shot an 18-hole round of 79, nine-over-par at the U.S. Amateur Open first round of stroke play on Monday.

Thompson started out the day at the Longue Vue on a good note, getting par on each of the first two holes.

The current Creighton sophomore golfer then took a bogey on hole No. 3, and then carded a 10 on the par-5 fourth hole, which played 550 yards.

Thompson then bounced back to record par on his next two holes. He then Nos. 7 and 9 to finish the front nine.

The back nine went a whole lot smoother. In fact, Thompson shot 1-under-par on the final nine holes.

He parred No. 10, which he needed three shots. Thompson then got to write in birdies on each of his next three holes.

Thompson followed that up with two more birdies.

Holes 16 and 17 gave him a little bit of a speed bump, as Thompson bogeyed both of those holes.