 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In Brief: Dreckman leads Sioux Valley qualifying
0 Comments

In Brief: Dreckman leads Sioux Valley qualifying

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Past champion Nick Dreckman continues to set the pace in qualifying for the 87th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship at Cherokee Golf Course. 

Nick Dreckman

Nick Dreckman poses with the trophy after winning the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship in 2019. Dreckman currently leads the way toward qualifying for the 2021 tournament, with a 5-under-par 67. 

Dreckman, the 2019 champion, leads the way with a 5-under-par 67. Qualifying continues through Friday, with match play set for Saturday and Sunday. 

Colin Mitchell of Sioux City and Aaron Clausen of Storm Lake, Iowa, each posted 70. Matt Pitts of Cherokee (2012 winner) and Austin Sweeney of Sutherland, Iowa, shaved one stroke off par with 71, as did Drew Laake of Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

Mike Cedar of Cherokee shot 72, while 210 winner Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, is in with 74. 

Jared Walker, an outfielder for the Sioux City Explorers, talks about the meaning of family after the loss of his mother, father and brother.

Ray Sencenbaugh of Sioux City, Steve Campbell of Storm Lake, Joe Rollinger of Brunsville, Iowa, and Jason Ruba of Remsen, Iowa, each qualified with 75. Chris Nelson of Jefferson, Iowa, shot 76. 

Through Sunday, a total of 84 players had shot qualifying rounds, up 10 from this pace a year ago. There were 188 qualifiers in 2020. 

MIND YOUR BUSINESS (NEWS): Become a member
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits vs. Wyoming Mustangs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News