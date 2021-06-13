In Brief: Dreckman leads Sioux Valley qualifying

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Past champion Nick Dreckman continues to set the pace in qualifying for the 87th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship at Cherokee Golf Course.

Dreckman, the 2019 champion, leads the way with a 5-under-par 67. Qualifying continues through Friday, with match play set for Saturday and Sunday.

Colin Mitchell of Sioux City and Aaron Clausen of Storm Lake, Iowa, each posted 70. Matt Pitts of Cherokee (2012 winner) and Austin Sweeney of Sutherland, Iowa, shaved one stroke off par with 71, as did Drew Laake of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Mike Cedar of Cherokee shot 72, while 210 winner Bill Mathers of Cushing, Iowa, is in with 74.

Ray Sencenbaugh of Sioux City, Steve Campbell of Storm Lake, Joe Rollinger of Brunsville, Iowa, and Jason Ruba of Remsen, Iowa, each qualified with 75. Chris Nelson of Jefferson, Iowa, shot 76.

Through Sunday, a total of 84 players had shot qualifying rounds, up 10 from this pace a year ago. There were 188 qualifiers in 2020.

