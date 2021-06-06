Interstate Amateur: Chalk one up for the old guys

DAKOTA DUNES – Forget about the Senior Division, Sam Prue stared down players of all ages and prevailed in the 87th Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers Golf Club Sunday.
The 61-year-old outlasted 25-year-old Connor Power in a sudden death playoff that ended on the third extra hole.
After each player recorded a bogey and a par on the first two playoff holes (Nos. 1 and 2), Prue hit his tee shot on the 175-yard eight hole on the green.
Meanwhile, Power’s tee ball ended up in a greenside bunker and he had to blast out and wound up some 20 feet from the hole. Prue calmly ran his 20-foot birdie try to within inches and tapped in for par, while Power missed his par attempt.
“If anybody really knows golf and saw what Phil Mickelson did a few weeks ago,” Prue said. “He’s a professional at the top of his game, so if he can do it, I thought I should be able to come close. I didn’t really expect this, I was just having fun and it worked out for me.”
Playing in extremely difficult conditions, nobody in the entire field was able to break par. The wind blew constantly at 30 miles-per-hour or more, with occasional gusts of even more magnitude.
Prue had a two-shot lead with two holes to go in regulation, but went bogey-double bogey to close. He and Power, playing in the same group, finished with identical scores of 71-75—146, or 6-over-par.
Ryan Gorsett also nearly made the playoff, needing a par on the par-5 18th to get in. Playing a group behind Prue, Gorsett recorded a bogey and had to settle for a tie for third with Sioux City East golfer Ethan Spier at 71-76—147.
Prue began the final 18 holes two shots behind Brian Evans, who carded the only sub-par round on Saturday with 69. Evans, the 2019 Interstate champ, shot 80 on Sunday.
The windy conditions, Prue said, didn’t have as much effect on him as it may have on other players.
“I’m used to it and if anybody knows my game they know I hit the ball so low it really didn’t effect the flight of my ball,” Prue said. “Anytime you hit the ball above the tree lines it’s going to effect the flight of the ball. I even set my driver low because it was going to be windy and if you watched my ball flight, it was barely above the tree line and that really helped me.”
Power moved to Sioux City four years ago from Ames, Iowa, and is employed at Consumer Supply in North Sioux City. He played golf at Mankato State University and is a member at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
“It was windy and the conditions were firm and fast, but I didn’t putt very well all day but that was the case with a lot of guys with short, fast putts with the wind kind of blowing you over,” said Power, who was playing for the first time this season at Two Rivers. “It was a lot of fun, a great battle and a great tournament. I’ll be back next year.”
Prue is no stranger to success in the Sioux City area, having captured a number of Senior Division titles. But this week, he became one of the oldest, if not the oldest, to win the Interstate title.
“Nothing against any golfer, but the majority of them beat themselves,” Prue said. “As you witnessed, I went bogey, double bogey on 17 and 18 and almost gave the tournament away. You just have to persevere. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t.”
Prue, who will compete in the Iowa State Senior Amateur later this summer, said he really doesn’t play a whole lot of golf. After losing his wife, Angelicia, to cancer last year, he’s had to raise a 5-year-old, which takes up a majority of his time.
The reigning Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year still works at WinnaVegas Casino.
Prue said after missing nine putts of 10 feet or less at the Tri-State Masters last month, he recently took his first putting lesson from Two Rivers pro Rodd Slater. He’s also still very adept at the short game and chipped in for birdie on No. 11.
“The course is great and originally we thought this would be about the golf course,” Slater said. “It was, but it was probably more about the field and especially Sam Prue today. He’s had a tough year and is one of the family here and we’re real happy for him.”
Tyler Danke (74-74), Jackson Sitzmann (74-74) and Josh Wendling (70-78) tied for fifth place.
The next Siouxland Player of the Year points event is the Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play in Cherokee, Iowa, June 19-20. Early bird qualifying is already under way for Iowa’s oldest match play tourname
Final Results
Championship Flight
#Sam Prue;71-75—146
Connor Power;71-75—146
Ryan Gorsett;71-76—147
Ethan Spier;71-76—147
Tyler Danke;74-74—148
Jackson Sitzmann;74-74—148
Josh Wendling;70-78—148
Brian Evans;69-80—149
Louis Sitting Crow;74-76—150
Brady Nurse;74-76—150
Mark Van Den Berg;73-77—150
Matt Young;71-79—150
Erik Ingenluijff;73-78—151
P.J. Vaske;72-79—151
Ayron Corporon;71-80—151
Blake Van Ginkel;78-74—152
Matt Pitts;75-77—152
Drew Laake;74-78—152
Nathan Lubbers;74-78—152
Ray Sencenbaugh;74-78—152
Andy Keane;74-78—152
Colin Mitchell;71-81—152
Jerry Colon;77-76—153
Jason Pease;79-75—154
Jeff Donaldson;74-80—154
Tyson Banks;73-82—155
Todd DeWeerd;77-79—156
Drake Anderson;79-78—157
Dave Avery;79-78—157
Bill Mathers;77-80—157
Cory Meyer;75-82—157
Lance Heimsoth;71-86—157
Kenneth Slater;80-78—158
Jesse Monell;73-85—158
Schuyler Warren;82-77—159
Doug Loutsch;78-81—159
Steven Meyer;77-82—159
Colin Henrich;78-82—160
Marcus Rens;74-86—160
Brett Harris;81-80—161
Mark Gambaiana;79-83—162
Brent Steen;77-85—162
Ben Edwards;80-84—164
Sean Manley;79-85—164
Jesse Lewter;80-86—166
Brandon Haltli;80-87—167
Cedric Cogdill;85-85—170
Jim LeMoine;88-86—174
Chad Carlson;86-99—185
Tom Rozenboom;76-WD
Rick Feauto;81-WD
Brandon Markve;83-WD
Ben Sessions;WD
First Flight: Tavian Banks 75-74—149, Brent Weitzel 78-75—153, Justin Stevenson 75-78—153, Jim McGinty 80-79—159, Jim Tritz 80-79—159, Rick Rudeen 80-80—160, Keaton Van Roekel 75-85—160, Jeremy Pope 83-82—165, Shaun Reiff 83-92—175.
Second Flight: Adolph Shepardson 86-75—161, Kevin Welte 78-84—162, Tim Van Peursem 81-83—164, Monty Johnson 81-84—165, Tony Feauto 82-85—167, Brody Van Ginkel 88-80—168, Andy Hovey 85-87—172, Scott Morehead 88-89—177, John Farley WD.
Third Flight: Matt Mousel 85-79—164, Rollie Whitsel 87-80—167, Jerry Gengler 86-83—169, Adam Kuiken 83-86—169, Angelo James 83-86—169, Julian Lee 88-90—178, Jeff Meinen 88-91—179, Rick Nearman 92-92—184, Chris Schermerhorn 92-WD.
Fourth Flight: Glen Doyle 85-83—168, Dean Thornton 92-87—179, Scott Manley 87-92—179, Nate Klamm 98-98—196, Trey Banks 99-98—197, Ben Wakeland 96-107—203, Justin Koedam WD.