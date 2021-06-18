J.D. Anderson seeks sixth Sioux Valley win

CHEROKEE, Iowa – In the long and storied history of the Sioux Valley Amateur – Iowa's longest running match play golf tournament – one man stands alone at the top of the heap.
The late Mike Jividen, who hailed from South Sioux City, won the event six times. Jividen’s final win came in 1985, seven years before his untimely death.
J.D. Anderson, however, has a chance to equal Jividen’s amazing feat with a victory in this year’s tournament, which starts Saturday at Cherokee Golf Course.
Anderson, the defending champion, captured his fifth Sioux Valley win here last year. The Pocahontas, Iowa, native and Johnston, Iowa, resident appears to be in top form entering competition this weekend.
Although he was exempt from qualifying because he is the defending champion, Anderson nonetheless shot a 5-under-par 67 in a qualifying round to get ready for the 87th staging of this prestigious tournament.
Anderson enters competition as the No. 1 seed and will take on Mike Cedar of Cherokee in an opening-round match.
Nick Dreckman of Mankato, Minnesota, also fired a 67 in qualifying. The Le Mars, Iowa, native and 2019 winner was declared qualifying medalist by virtue of his 34 on the opening nine.
Dreckman shot 34-33, while Anderson posted a 35-32. Dreckman, the No. 2 seed, plays Tyler Schultz of Le Mars in the first round.
The cutoff for the championship flight was even-par 72, believed to be the lowest ever. A total of 193 players shot qualifying rounds, up five from last year. The cutoff for the first flight, which along with the championship flight plays 18-hole matches, was 76.
Two more past champions also made the championship field, including three-time winner (2011, 2015, 2016) Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, and 2012 champ Matt Pitts of Cherokee.
Dreckman receives a $250 medalist reward and will be seeking his second win here in the last three years.
First and second-round matches will be held Saturday, with semifinal and finals set for Sunday.
Flights two through seven play nine-hole matches.