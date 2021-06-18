J.D. Anderson seeks sixth Sioux Valley win

CHEROKEE, Iowa – In the long and storied history of the Sioux Valley Amateur – Iowa's longest running match play golf tournament – one man stands alone at the top of the heap.

The late Mike Jividen, who hailed from South Sioux City, won the event six times. Jividen’s final win came in 1985, seven years before his untimely death.

J.D. Anderson, however, has a chance to equal Jividen’s amazing feat with a victory in this year’s tournament, which starts Saturday at Cherokee Golf Course.

Anderson, the defending champion, captured his fifth Sioux Valley win here last year. The Pocahontas, Iowa, native and Johnston, Iowa, resident appears to be in top form entering competition this weekend.

Although he was exempt from qualifying because he is the defending champion, Anderson nonetheless shot a 5-under-par 67 in a qualifying round to get ready for the 87th staging of this prestigious tournament.

Anderson enters competition as the No. 1 seed and will take on Mike Cedar of Cherokee in an opening-round match.

Nick Dreckman of Mankato, Minnesota, also fired a 67 in qualifying. The Le Mars, Iowa, native and 2019 winner was declared qualifying medalist by virtue of his 34 on the opening nine.