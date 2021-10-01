Jividen Cup matches set for weekend

DAKOTA DUNES — A new champion will be crowned in the Jividen Cup Match Play tournament, which unfolds Saturday at Dakota Dunes Country Club,’

Corey Matthey, last year’s winner in the annual event honoring the late Mike and Leo Jividen, has turned professional.

Colin Mitchell earned the No. 1 seed by garnering the most points in a season-long competition used to determine the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year.

Mitchell will take on qualifier Brandon Haltli in one of eight first-round matches Saturday morning. Second round action also takes place on Saturday, with semifinals and finals set for Sunday.

The Mitchell-Haltli winner takes on either Johnny Spellerberg or Ethan Spier in the second round.

Spellerberg, from Bennington, Nebraska, won the Tri-State Masters in May and recently captured the Nebraska Mid-Amateur championship. Spier, a senior at Sioux City East High School, won the Missouri River Conference individual title last week.

Ray Sencenbaugh is the No. 2 seed and plays qualifier Jackson Sitzmann. The top 12 in the point standings earned automatic berths, while the final four spots were filled through week-long qualifying.

Sam Prue – the 2021 Interstate Amateur champion – will defend his title in the Leo Division, for players 50 years of age and older.

Top seed Prue takes on Jerry Gengler in the opening round. Jeff Donaldson is the No. 2 seed and Bill Mathers is seeded third.

Mike Jividen was widely recognized as one of the top match player competitors in the area. He died in 1992 and his family has carried on the tradition of holding this event for a number of years. Leo Jividen was Mike Jividen’s father.

