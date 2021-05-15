Johnny Spellerberg still in command of Tri-State Masters heading into final round

Spellerberg finished fifth in last year’s tourney, but has his sights set on bigger things this time around. Fields, however, trailed by six shots after three rounds a year ago before rallying to force a playoff that he eventually won.

Ethan Spier, a Sioux City East junior who led his team to its first Iowa state tournament since 2002 last fall, is alone in third place at 143. Spier, the grandson of former longtime Green Valley head pro Larry Franzen, has carded 69-74.

The final grouping on Sunday will also include Jason Vander Kooi, a former Morningside College golfer who sits at 73-71—144. Vander Kooi, a Hinton, Iowa, product, was also a standout football receiver at Morningside.

A total of five players shot par or lower on a beautiful day for golf. Covington is more of a test of accuracy with its tree-lined fairways and large greens, but Spellerberg was up to the challenge and will take a sizeable advantage into the final 18 holes.

Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, stayed atop the leader board in the Senior Division for players 50 years of age and older. Taylor, who shot 68 at The Bluffs on Friday, fired a 69 for a 137 total and three-shot leader over Sean Davis.