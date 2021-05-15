Johnny Spellerberg still in command of Tri-State Masters heading into final round

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — It will take a comeback of similar proportions for Adam Fields to repeat as Tri-State Masters champion.
Fields matched the low score for the day in Saturday’s second round at Covington Links Golf Course, but still trails Johnny Spellerberg by six shots.
Spellerberg, from Bennington, Nebraska, continued his stellar play, following up on a first-round 68 on Friday at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota, with a 67 Saturday.
The former Creighton University golfer stands at 8-under 135 heading into Sunday’s final round at Green Valley in Sioux City.
Spellerberg seems in complete command, leading Fields – who has won two of the last three Tri-State titles – by six. Fields also shot 67 after carding a 74 in the first round for a 141 total.
This is the 17th year of the Tri-State Masters, a unique event played on three different courses in three separate states. Covington has played host to the second round for 16 years, missing only last year when the tournament was held only at Green Valley because of the pandemic.
Spellerberg finished fifth in last year’s tourney, but has his sights set on bigger things this time around. Fields, however, trailed by six shots after three rounds a year ago before rallying to force a playoff that he eventually won.
Ethan Spier, a Sioux City East junior who led his team to its first Iowa state tournament since 2002 last fall, is alone in third place at 143. Spier, the grandson of former longtime Green Valley head pro Larry Franzen, has carded 69-74.
The final grouping on Sunday will also include Jason Vander Kooi, a former Morningside College golfer who sits at 73-71—144. Vander Kooi, a Hinton, Iowa, product, was also a standout football receiver at Morningside.
A total of five players shot par or lower on a beautiful day for golf. Covington is more of a test of accuracy with its tree-lined fairways and large greens, but Spellerberg was up to the challenge and will take a sizeable advantage into the final 18 holes.
Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, stayed atop the leader board in the Senior Division for players 50 years of age and older. Taylor, who shot 68 at The Bluffs on Friday, fired a 69 for a 137 total and three-shot leader over Sean Davis.
Davis, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, had the low round among seniors with 67 after shooting 73 in the first round. Dan Robbins (72-70—142) and defending senior champion Jeff Donaldson (74-71—145) comprised the final grouping Sunday.