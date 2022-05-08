Matt Young wins Elk Point Early Bird

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The weather, as you know, hasn’t exactly been conducive for golf thus far this spring.

However, that didn’t stop the Elk Point Early Bird from commencing Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center.

Matt Young, a former Morningside University golfer, battled windy conditions to come away the winner in the traditional season-opening tournament of the season.

Young, a Kingsley, Iowa, native now residing in Dakota City, shot 1-under-par 35 over the final nine holes. He scored a two-shot victory over Tyler Danke – another ex-Mustang linkster – and Briar Cliff University golf coach Ben Irlbeck.

With the win, Young takes the early lead in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year points race.

“It’s great to win again,” said Young, the 2013 Tri-State Masters champion. “I just kept improving each nine and came out ahead. It was tough with those winds out there.”

Young shot 40-38—78 over the first 18 holes and trailed both Danke and Irlbeck by a shot heading into the final nine. He shaved a stroke off par in the last nine holes, while Danke and Irlbeck each carded 38.

Danke is also a past winner of the Tri-State Masters (2019), while Irlbeck won the Tri-State in 2015. Irlbeck, an Elk Point resident, just regained his amateur status after becoming a professional several years ago.

Mark Van Den Berg claimed third place with a 116, while reigning Siouxland Player of the Year Colin Mitchell and Brian Evans tied for fifth with 117.

As usual, all placers were awarded juicy steaks as prizes. It was the first Early Bird victory for Young, who finished as runner-up a couple of previous times.

Young is a member at Two Rivers Golf Club, which will host the Interstate Amateur next month. He also plays at Old Dane in Dakota City.

The top 16 finishers in the championship flight earned points in the season-long Player of the Year race.

Next up is the Tri-State Masters Friday through Sunday. The first round is Friday at The Bluffs in Vermillion, South Dakota. Covington Links in South Sioux City will host the second round Saturday and the final round on Sunday will be played at Green Valley in Sioux City.

Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, Nebraska, will be on hand to defend his title in the unique three-day event held in three different states.

Doug Loutsch of Akron, Iowa, won the presidential flight here Saturday. Loutsch and Jason Vander Kooi each shot 123 over 27 holes.

The remaining flights played 18 holes.

