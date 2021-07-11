Matthey repeats as River-Cade champ in final amateur tourney

SIOUX CITY – As soon as he figured out his future, Corey Matthey circled the dates for the River-Cade Amateur on his calendar.
Those were to be his final rounds as an amateur golfer and the former Morningside College star wanted to go out with a bang, so to speak.
Matthey made a late charge to win the NAIA national individual championship in May at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Shortly thereafter, he decided to follow his dream of becoming a professional.
Instead of entering other tournaments, Matthey opted to take some time off, then practice enough to play the River-Cade.
“I love this tournament, I won it last year,” Matthey said. “I was going to wait for the City (mid-August) but now I’m going to move on Aug. 8 so I’ll miss it. This is kind of the last hurrah for sure.”
Primed and focused from the beginning of the tournament on Saturday, Matthey wound up running away with his second straight River-Cade victory. He tore through Green Valley in 10-under-par 170 for 45 holes, winning by 10 shots over Colin Mitchell.
Matthey fired a 67 in the rain Saturday, then followed that with a 70 in his opening 18 on Sunday. A 33 on the final nine included a bogey on the last hole.
Mitchell, the 2018 Men’s City champion, also had a dazzling final nine with 34. However, he trailed Matthey by nine shots after 36 holes. Mitchell finished at 71-75-34—180, or even par.
Ray Sencenbaugh (72-73-38) and Ryan Anema (72-74-37), who played with Matthey and Mitchell in the final group, tied for third at 183. Anema is a former Northwestern College player from Sioux Falls.
Seven players made the cut for the final nine holes. Briar Cliff University golfer Andrew Arndorfer shot 73-74-39—186, Kelly Schmidt 76-71-40—187 and Josh Wendling 74-73-41—188.
The weekend, though, belonged to Matthey, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate who will move to Arizona next month to begin his professional career.
Although just 23 years old, Matthey forged an impressive amateur resume in a brief period of time.
This was his third River-Cade win, having captured his first title in 2016 at the age of 18. He is also one of five players to win four Men’s City titles, including each of the last two.
“I feel like I’m older because I know all of these guys and I’ve played against them for seven or eight years,” Matthey said. “I have a lot of good relationships with the guys I’ve played against and (Green Valley director of golf) Scott (Harmelink) and (head pro) Bob (Walker).”
Matthey felt his driver was good all weekend, but said he said he was a “little sloppy” on the first 18 holes on Sunday, missing a lot of putts he thought he should make.
“I wasn’t getting stressed out, though, I just wanted to relish it,” Matthey said. “I played really solid on the final nine. I wasn’t focused on the lead, just playing to shoot a score. It takes a lot of pressure off doing that.”
Matthey birdied four of the first six holes on his last nine. His tee shots on Nos. 8 and 9 each drifted to the right and he was unable to recover on nine, chipping over the green and eventually making bogey.
Nevertheless, he was able to celebrate the end of an illustrious amateur career with several family members who followed him the entire way.
Matthey will begin practicing upon his move to Arizona, then start playing the Outlaw Tour (mini-tour) in the fall.
“I’ll do that for a year and try to keep progressing,” Matthey said. “I’m going to travel a little and do some Monday qualifiers (PGA Tour events) along with the Outlaw Tour. Once I get comfortable there, hopefully I’ll start producing good scores.
“This is what I’ve wanted to so since I was a little kid. I’ve played a lot of holes here at Green Valley. I grew up here so it’s kind of cool that this is my last competitive round in Sioux City.”
Jeff Donaldson claimed the Senior Division crown, shooting 76 after fashioning a 2-under 70 in the first round for a 146. He scored a three-shot win over former North High and current College of St. Mary women’s basketball coach Kirk Walker (76-73) and Bill Mathers (77-72).