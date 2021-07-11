Matthey repeats as River-Cade champ in final amateur tourney

“I wasn’t getting stressed out, though, I just wanted to relish it,” Matthey said. “I played really solid on the final nine. I wasn’t focused on the lead, just playing to shoot a score. It takes a lot of pressure off doing that.”

Matthey birdied four of the first six holes on his last nine. His tee shots on Nos. 8 and 9 each drifted to the right and he was unable to recover on nine, chipping over the green and eventually making bogey.

Nevertheless, he was able to celebrate the end of an illustrious amateur career with several family members who followed him the entire way.

Matthey will begin practicing upon his move to Arizona, then start playing the Outlaw Tour (mini-tour) in the fall.

“I’ll do that for a year and try to keep progressing,” Matthey said. “I’m going to travel a little and do some Monday qualifiers (PGA Tour events) along with the Outlaw Tour. Once I get comfortable there, hopefully I’ll start producing good scores.

“This is what I’ve wanted to so since I was a little kid. I’ve played a lot of holes here at Green Valley. I grew up here so it’s kind of cool that this is my last competitive round in Sioux City.”