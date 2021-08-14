Milligan at top of bunched City Championship leaderboard

SIOUX CITY – There’s a distinct Morningside University presence among the leaders in the 108th Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Golf Championship.
Mustang Xan Milligan shot a 4-under-par 68 in the opening round at Green Valley Saturday and has a one-shot lead over Ray Sencenbaugh, who opened with 69.
Sam Storey, a current Morningside standout from Surrey, England, fired a 70 while Jonny Douglas, another Morningsider, posted a 71.
Douglas is tied with past Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell, while Robbie Neswick also carded 1-under 71 in near perfect scoring conditions.
Owen Gross and Doug Loutsch each matched par with 72, making it eight players to shoot par or lower in the first round.
Milligan hails from Hexham, England, and Douglas, another native of England, is from Newcastle Upon Tyne, and has contended in a number of area events in the past.
Not to be counted out are Tyler Danke, Brian Evans and Josh Wendling, who each shot 1-over 73.
The entire field plays another 18 holes Sunday, with the top third of the championship flight making the cut for the a final nine.
The cutoff for the championship flight was 76 and 23 players got in with that number on Saturday.
Mitchell won the 2018 Men’s City championship. Cameron Farrell, the 2014 champion, made the cut for the championship flight on the number with 76.
Corey Matthey won his fourth City crown last year, but has decided to turn professional. Therefore, a new name (or possibly a familiar one) will be added to the historic past list of champions on Sunday.
Sencenbaugh is a veteran Sioux City linkster who calls Green Valley his home course. He played in the final grouping at the River-Cade last month, tying for third behind Matthey and Mitchell.
Sam Prue sets the pace in the Senior Division at 1-under 71. Prue has a one-shot lead over Bill Mathers (72) and three over Tom Yaneff (74). Jeff Donaldson, Lance Heimsoth and Scott Knowles each shot 75.
Prue – who won the Interstate Amateur in June – is the points leader in the Player of the Year race.
FIRST ROUND SCORES
OPEN DIVISION
Championship Flight
Xan Milligan;68
Ray Sencenbaugh;69
Sam Storey;70
Jonny Douglas;70
Colin Mitchell;70
Robbie Neswick;71
Owen Gross;72
Doug Loutsch;72
Tyler Danke;73
Brian Evans;73
Josh Wendling;73
Ryan Kinseth;74
Dan Norton;74
Sean Manley;75
Tim Van Peursem;75
Schuyler Warren;75
Matt Young;75
Cameron Farrell;76
Ryan Gorsett;76
Mike Moody;76
Matt Pitts;76
Cody Selig;76
Carter Vahle;76
First Flight: Tyson Banks 77, Tyler Kirkholm 77, Brad Rasmussen 77, Blake Van Ginkel 77, Dave Avery 78, Lane Shroyer 79, Ethan Spier 79, Chris Winkel 79, Stephen Shaw 80, Andy Soukup 80, J.D. Thacker 80, P.J. Vaske 80.
Second Flight: Tony Ginger 81, Brandon Haltli 81, Joel Tainter 81, Kory Diefendors 82, Adam Erickson 82, Brett Harris 82, Troy Worden 84, Robbie Benton 85, Aaron Lewis 85.
Third Flight: Terry Anderson 86, Mike Cook 86, Aaron Kolbo 86, Marvin Rodriguez 86, Feliciano Avina 87, Trevor Cole 87, Cole Johnson 87, Noah Angerman 88, Jared Kvidera 88, Louis Sitting Crow 88.
Fourth Flight: Brandon Medina 89, Ray Van Buskirk 90, Brody Whalen 90, Matt Campbell 92, Scott Manley 92, Blake Budde 97, Kameron Pope 98, Jason Koch 106.
SENIOR DIVISION
Championship Flight
Sam Prue;71
Bill Mathers;72
Tom Yaneff;74
Jeff Donaldson;75
Lance Heimsoth;75
Scott Knowles;75
First Flight: John Stibbs 76, Brent Weitzel 76, Jay Jackson 77, Ray Reifenrath 78, Vern Van Peursem 80, Jeff Warden 81, Angelo James 83.
Second Flight: Jim Tritz 84, Jim Buttermore 85, Rick Smith 89, Kim Rewinkel 91, Dave Clark 95, Eric Choquette WD.