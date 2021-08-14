Milligan at top of bunched City Championship leaderboard

SIOUX CITY – There’s a distinct Morningside University presence among the leaders in the 108th Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Golf Championship.

Mustang Xan Milligan shot a 4-under-par 68 in the opening round at Green Valley Saturday and has a one-shot lead over Ray Sencenbaugh, who opened with 69.

Sam Storey, a current Morningside standout from Surrey, England, fired a 70 while Jonny Douglas, another Morningsider, posted a 71.

Douglas is tied with past Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell, while Robbie Neswick also carded 1-under 71 in near perfect scoring conditions.

Owen Gross and Doug Loutsch each matched par with 72, making it eight players to shoot par or lower in the first round.

Milligan hails from Hexham, England, and Douglas, another native of England, is from Newcastle Upon Tyne, and has contended in a number of area events in the past.

Not to be counted out are Tyler Danke, Brian Evans and Josh Wendling, who each shot 1-over 73.

The entire field plays another 18 holes Sunday, with the top third of the championship flight making the cut for the a final nine.