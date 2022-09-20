Morningside's Jackson Sitzmann tied atop Day 1 leaderboard at Northwest Iowa National Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa — Morningside University senior Jackson Sitzmann shot a 36-hole score of 141 on Monday at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Club.

That score allowed Sitzmann to be tied at the top of the leaderboard with Jack Dudeck of The Master’s University, who also carded a 141.

Sitzmann, a Bishop Heelan grad, had seven birdies in his first 18-hole round. He had a streak of three straight birdies in the front nine, getting them in hole Nos. 3 through 5.

He had four birdies on the back nine, and he was 3-under through his first 18-hole round.

Sitzmann’s second round saw him turn in five birdies. The Mustangs senior also reeled three straight birdies, this time on hole Nos. 13 through 15.

The golfers in the Top 5 on the men’s side include Jamestown’s Benjamin Schaefer (72-70—142). Ottawa’s Nick Lippe with a 1-under 143, and three different men at an even-par score of 144.

Bellevue leads the team leaderboard on the men’s side with 288, and the Bruins are eight strokes ahead of Ottawa.

Morningside sits in fifth with a 591, with Braden Bernaldo being second among Mustangs golfers with a 23rd-place spot at 5-over.

Briar Cliff and Northwestern are 12th and 13th in the team standings. The Chargers turned in a score of 604, while the Red Raiders got 617.

Desmond Landin is tied for 11th, as he turned in a 146 to lead the Chargers.

Jackson Laven leads the Red Raiders, and he's tied for 40th with a 36-hole score of 153.

Women’s Day 1 recap

Morningside’s Sofia Castelan is the local leader on the women’s leaderboard, as she has a 36-hole total of 146. That score is good for a two-way tie for sixth place.

Castelan was 1-under after her first 18-hole split. During that round, the junior from Queretaro, Mexico, didn’t turn in a bogey on her front nine. She also had two birdies on her front nine.

Castelan was 1-over on her back nine.

Then, on her latter 18-hole round, Castelan again was 1-under on Willow Creek’s front nine,but carded a 40 on the back nine, putting her six shots back of leader Malisone Chanthapanya of Texas Wesleyan.

Keiser holds the Day 1 team leader with 294, and has an eight-stroke lead over Ottawa.

Briar Cliff is seventh with a 649, and the Chargers are being led by Frankie Valencia. She’s at 164.

The Mustangs are in ninth at 662.