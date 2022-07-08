River-Cade Amateur golf tournament seeks new champion in 2022

SIOUX CITY — It is anybody’s tournament to win this weekend at Green Valley Golf Course.

The River-Cade Amateur Golf Tournament begins at 8 a.m. Saturday Green Valley, and the tournament will have a new champion for the first time in three years.

Two-time defending champion Corey Matthey won’t be in the tournament this year, because he moved down to Phoenix to pursue a professional career.

Golfers going into Saturday and Sunday’s two-day tournament are eager to claim the trophy they’ve been chasing for the last two years.

“Everyone knew it was his last event,” said Scott Harmelink, the PGA Director of Golf, Green Valley and Floyd Park Golf Courses. “He pretty much dominated and he certainly won two-thirds of the tournaments he entered.”

Now that Matthey is no longer entered in the tournament, let’s take a look at other golfers who have a chance to take the trophy from Harmelink on Sunday:

Colin Mitchell: Mitchell placed second in last year’s River-Cade and placed 10 strokes behind Matthey. Mitchell is also the 2021 Siouxland Player of the Year. Mitchell has captured four straight Green Valley club championships.

“It’s a process,” said Mitchell last fall when he won the season award. “I’ve had a little success in the last three or four years so I think I finally have something to show for the big picture. You don’t get to play golf very much, so you make the most out of what you get.”

Jonny Douglas: The Morningside outgoing senior has had recent success at Green Valley. Last summer, Douglas won the 108th Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship. He shot even par in the August 2021 tournament. Back in May, Douglas finished third nationally at the NAIA men’s golf championships at TPC Deere Run.

Sam Storey: Storey also closed out the school year with an appearance at the national NAIA tournament in the Quad-Cities. There, Story turned in a 10-over-par performance, good for 51st.

Ray Sencenbaugh: Sencenbaugh placed third in last year’s tournament. He shot a 45-hole 183 on the weekend last season, and placed 13 back of Matthey. Sencenbaugh was second after the first day last year.

Todd Sapp: Sapp placed second to Matthey at the 2020 tournament. Sapp used to be the Morningside golf coach. He’s also a three-time champion at the River-Cade, winning the inaugural tournament in 1980 then winning again in 1995 and 1996.

Donaldson: I just want to have fun

Jeff Donaldson returns as the senior division champion, as he won the tournament with a 36-hole score of 146. He edged Kirk Walker and Bill Mather by three strokes.

HIs goal stays the same as it always has been. If he can shoot even-par at Green Valley, he considers that a good weekend.

“I’m just looking to have fun,” Donaldson said. “You have to adjust based on the day. We’re all just working on things that make us better. I think that’s where I am. Some days we got it and some days we don’t.”

Vern Van Peursem and Mark Albert rounded out the Top 5 in last year’s tournament.

How the course should play

Just as always, Harmelink said the course will play just as short as usual for the River-Cade. The tees will be moved up a little bit, and the pin placements will be accessible for the players to shoot around even or under-par.

Harmelink is in his 21st year of running the River-Cade.

“I’ve always set the River-Cade for lower scores,” Harmelink said. “It’s historically taken a certain under-par to win the event. With all the rain we’ve had, it’s soft. The guys will be able to go after pins, and not have to worry about a rock-hard bounce on the green. They can pretty much fire away at the pins.”

Harmelink said the winter was tough on the greens. There was hardly any snow that provided any moisture or protection on the course. The ground was so dry and parched.”

Harmelink pointed out that his maintenance staff has done yeoman’s work throughout the spring getting the course in the condition it’s in heading into Saturday’s first round.