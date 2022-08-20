Rob Hollan, Mary Dickens named Siouxland Senior Open champions

DAKOTA DUNES -- The 2022 Siouxland Senior Open, a benefit for Sunrise Retirement Center's Memory Care Unit, was hosted at Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes Friday.

There were three champions awarded, a men's, women's and team title.

In the men's competition, Rob Hollan shot a four-under-par 66 to defeat Sean Farah and Vernon Van Peursem by one stroke. Farah and Van Peursem both scored 67's.

In total, seven competitors went under par for their rounds. Sam Prue, Kevin Schwaderer, Bill Mathers and Jeff Donaldson shot two-under 68's.

Jim McGinty and Lance Kamrath tied for eighth at 72 and Richard Mogren took home tenth place with a 73.

There were nine women's competitors on the course Friday. Mary Dickens was the Ladies winner, with a total gross score of 85.

Tamera Snyder won second place at 95, followed by Carol Wassmuth and Tami Mahrt at 96. Denise Parsons finished one shot below 100 at 99 for fifth place.

Hollan's 66 was the top score of the day adn the top score in the ages 50-59 flight. Farah, Schwaderer and Donaldson round out the top four in that age division.

Van Peursem was the top golfer in the 60-69 division with his three-under round. Prue was second in the division with his two-under round.

Mathers held the top score in the 70-79 division, and won the division by seven shots. Second place in the division was Tom Farrell, with a five-over 75 Friday.

Dave Mulder and Dick Lilly were the two 80+ age division competitors, with Mulder beating out Lilly.

Snyder was the top women's golfer in the 50-59 division, besting Mahrt by one shot.

Vickie Perrera was the lone competitor in the 60-69 age division. Dickens, the top women's golfer overall, was best in the 70-79 division, with Parsons coming in second place. Wassmuth won the 80+ division with her 96.

The team champions were James Lather, Hollan, Dan Grider and Farah at -11 under as a group. Second place was Mathers, Donaldson, Kirk Walker and Jim Tritz at 8-under.