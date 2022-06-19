Ryan Feauto wins 88th annual Sioux Valley Match Play

CHEROKEE, Iowa --- The 88th annual Sioux Valley Match Play was held at at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cherokee this weekend.

Golfers combated high temperatures and windy conditions throughout the weekend, but that didn’t stop the winner of the championship flight, Ryan Feauto of Ames.

“Honestly, the tougher conditions usually help me,” Feauto said. “My short game is definitely a strength, and as these days get longer, the wind picks up and it dries out, people start to miss greens and really have to rely on wedges and putters, and that’s a strength of mine.”

Feauto defeated Sam Storey and Colin Mitchell Sunday to take the title in the championship flight Sunday. Feauto struggled during the qualifying round, almost missing the cutoff for the championship flight, but a strong finish in the qualifiers got him into the top flight of weekend competition.

“My qualifying round was not good, I was three-over looking at a 20-foot put on hole five the second time around,” Feauto said. “Miss that and I’m four-over with four holes to go. I make it, hole out for eagle from about 80-yards on hole seven to get to plus-1 and then birdie nine to get even.

Had I not holed out or had I not birdied nine, I could have just as easily missed championship flight entirely,” Feauto continued.

Feauto also used strong finishes in the quarterfinals against Matt Pitts, semifinals against Storey and the championship match with Mitchell to win each round.

“It kind of set the tone because I went three-under on the last three to close the qualifier,” Feauto said. “My first match on Saturday ended early, but I made a couple birdies to close against Matt Pitts Saturday night and I birdied my last three when I was down one with three to go against Sam Storey this morning (Sunday). I birdied seven and eight to close the championship match, so (the qualifying round finish) definitely set the tone of finishing strong.”

Storey defeated Todd Sapp Sunday afternoon to place third in the championship flight.

In the first flight, Bill Mathers (Correctionville, Iowa) defeated Bret Taylor (Booneville, Iowa). Ken Slater won the third place match over Josh Waring.

Blake Perrin (Dallas Center Grimes) defeated Tyler Danke (Sioux City) in the second flight championship. Chris Nelson won the third place match over Matt Nobles.

Cherokee’s Jason Spooner won the third flight championship over Lucas Bruene of Minneapolis. Mike Cedar and Chris Jenness battled for third place, with Cedar winning the match.

Tim Robinson of Overland Park, Kansas defeated Brandon Vande Griend of Lincoln in the fourth flight championship. Tom Spindler bested Vaugh Bagstad for third in the flight.

Sioux Falls’ Alex Vande Griend won the fifth flight title over Cherokee’s Jim Rodgers. Brian Mallory defeated Noah Galles for third place.

Mike Dosen of Cherokee defeated John Greenwood of Iowa City in the sixth flight title. Ryan DeJoode beat Bob Berger for third place.

In the seventh flight of the event, Kody Nelson (Marcus) beat Pat Phipps (Moville) in the championship match. Ken Fassler beat Keith Van Beek for third.

