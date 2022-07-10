Sam Storey goes wire-to-wire to win 2022 River-Cade Amateur

SIOUX CITY — Sam Storey stuck to his game plan.

On Saturday, the Morningside University senior said he needed to be patient and not let one bad swing affect the rest of his round.

Storey’s plan of attack helped him with the River-Cade Amateur Championship on Sunday at Green Valley Golf Course. He had a 45-hole score of 173.

It’s been a summer that Storey has grown leaps and bounds, even in the last few weeks.

When the summer started, he placed in the 50s at the NAIA men’s golf tournament in the Quad-Cities.

A few weeks later, Storey won his first amateur championship in the metro.

“It feels nice, winning is good,” Storey said. “It’s always nice to come out and stick to the game plan. I executed what I’ve been working on, and I didn’t do that at nationals. It was nice to execute things today.”

Storey had the lead after Saturday’s round of 66, and through 36 holes on Sunday, Storey held a four-stroke lead over Colin Mitchell.

Mitchell was able to fight back and shrink Storey’s lead in the final nine holes. Those two were among 12 golfers in the championship flight who earned the right to play one more round, this time on the course front nine.

Storey knew what his score was, but as he walked up the ninth hole in the championship round, he wondered where Mitchell and Morningside teammate Jonny Douglas in the leaderboard.

“I wasn’t so sure what they were doing, and that’s always in the back of your mind,” Storey said.

Storey became the first River-Cade champion since 2019 not named Corey Matthey. Storey knows how much it means to the area to have a Morningside-based golfer win the event.

“I follow a long list of very good collegiate golfers in this area, notably Jonny Douglas and Corey Matthey,” Storey said. “That bar is set pretty high, but it’s cool to be in that same conversation with those two. It’s hard to explain, but it’s nice to put myself in a situation where I can win.”

This win isn’t the only one for Storey this summer.

On June 28, the Surrey, England, golfer was the medalist with a 36-hole score of 139 at the 2022 US Amateur Qualifying at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Minnesota.

Douglas wasn’t too far behind Storey on the final leaderboard, as he closed out with a 176. On Sunday, Douglas shot a 71, while on the final nine, he had a 35.

Douglas was the national third-place finisher a few weeks ago at nationals.

“I’ve played decent this week, but I had a few too many mistakes,” Douglas said. “Sam deservedly won. There was some good momentum built going into the remainder of the summer.”

Douglas thought he could have shot better on the tee, especially on Saturday. He didn’t hit as many fairways as he wanted.

“I just didn’t manage myself enough and I thought my course management was a little weak,” Douglas said. “I really didn’t think around the golf course properly.”

Sandwiched in-between the two was Mitchell. Mitchell placed second with a 174 among the 45-hole weekend.

“You always want to win, but Sam is a great golfer,” Mitchell said. “I did my best. I was really close. He won. He deserved it.”

He had the lowest nine-hole score between himself, Storey and Douglas with a 34.

It’s the third straight year where Mitchell has finished in the Top 6. He finished sixth in the 2020 River-Cade, and last year, the UPS driver was also the runner up with a 180 behind Matthey.

Mitchell credited the two college men for amping the game for everyone else.

“The college kids have taken it to another level,” Mitchell said. “It has a lot to do with (former M’side coach) Todd Sapp and it has a lot to do with (current Mustangs golf coach) Nick Wanderscheid. They’re recruiting better kids, and those kids play and practice. They’re getting better. They work really hard and they get good results.”

On Saturday, Mitchell said he played poorly off the tee but putted better than he usually does. On Sunday, he said playing in 25 mile per hour winds made it harder to play the game he wanted to.

“You have to make some five-foot putts,” Mitchell said. “I like the wind. I like hitting low shots and hooks and cuts. In a simulator, Sam is going to beat me every single day. If I can get him out here with the wind, I felt like that was my best chance.”

Pottebaum wins senior class

Al Pottebaum shot a lower score on Sunday (71) as he did on Saturday with a 72, and that helped him become the senior division champion at Green Valley with a 1-under par score of 143 over those 36 holes.

“It means a lot, because I haven’t played a lot of tournament golf and I haven’t been playing very well,” Pottebaum said.

Pottebaum said on Saturday that he didn’t feel much pressure.

After playing his round on Sunday, Pottebaum said that wasn’t completely the case. He was able to keep composure in his 18-hole round to earn the glass plaque.

“First of all, I played with a couple of great guys, and that helped,” Pottebaum said. “I felt like I was under control with my short game and my irons.”

Jeff Donaldson was second, as he finished four back of Pottebaum.