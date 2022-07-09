Sam Storey leads River-Cade Amateur Open Division after Day 1

SIOUX CITY — Sam Storey knew he didn’t play well at the NAIA national men’s golf tournament earlier this spring at TPC Deere Run.

The Morningside University golfer learned a lot of lessons — including how to golf with patience — and used it to his advantage Saturday at the first round of the River-Cade Amateur Golf Tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.

Storey goes into Sunday’s play with an 18-hole score of 66, just one-stroke ahead of Colin Mitchell and Jason Pease.

“I drove the ball really well,” Storey said. “I hit it pretty solid. I hit the fairways and greens and I made putts when I could. My approach is typically to find as many greens as I can and always give myself a chance to birdie. It may not always be the best chance, but at least, it’s a chance.

“At the end of the day, there’s still plenty of golf left to be played,” Storey added. “At this point, it really doesn’t mean anything. I just have to keep chiseling away.”

There are two other guys — Tony Ginger (69) and former Mustangs teammate Jonny Douglas (70) — within four strokes of the Mustangs national qualifier.

Storey and Douglas even played together in the same group on Saturday, and that group walked the 18 holes instead of opting for a cart.

“We had a really good time out there,” Storey said. “It’s a nice event and it’s great to be a part of this.”

Storey said he wants to play 27 holes on Sunday. He’ll get that chance if he finishes in the Top 12 after tomorrow’s second round. The Top 12 in the open division will make the cut to play the final nine holes to decide the open-division amateur champion.

“I like 27 holes,” the NAIA All-American said. “It becomes a test of mental endurance as opposed to golf ability. That makes it really fun. You have to stay on for the better part of seven, eight hours.”

Storey tees off for his second round at 9:10 a.m. Sunday with Mitchell and Pease.

When Storey played at the NAIA Tournament a few weeks ago in the Quad-Cities, he placed in a five-way tie for 51st, and he clearly wasn’t happy with how that round went.

He had six double bogeys that week on the same course where the John Deere Classic is played.

“That was a pretty bad week for me,” Storey said. “It was a really good learning curve. It helped me shape my summer in terms of how I was going to play my game. It humbled me. I learned to not emphasize the moment too greatly. I learned to not get rattled by an unfortunate mistake.”

Pottebaum leads senior division

Le Mars’ Al Pottebaum won the open division four times before, and perhaps if he plays just as well on Sunday as he did on Saturday, he’ll win the senior division.

Pottebaum leads the senior championship flight with an 18-hole score of 72, and has a one-stroke lead over Jeff Donaldson.

“I think I would’ve signed up for a 72 before I teed off, that’s for sure,” Pottebaum said. “I think I just did a good job of righting the ship after a few bad shots. Just didn’t let anything get too carried away. I made a couple birdies.”

John Farley and Dave Holmberg aren’t too far behind at 74, nor are Tracey Ginger and Vern Van Peursem at 75.

“I don’t feel any pressure, whatever happens, happens,” Pottebaum said. “I have not been playing that much tournament play. I’m just gonna go play and see what happens.”

Pottebaum tees off at 10:20 a.m. Sunday alongside Donaldson and Holmberg.