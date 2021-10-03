Sitzmann, Donaldson prevail in Jividen Cup

DAKOTA DUNES The final day of the Jividen Cup match play tournament was full of excitement.

In fact, the Open Division came down to the last hole at Dakota Dunes Country Club.

Morningside University golfer Jackson Sitzmann emerged as champion with a 1-up victory over Johnny Spellerberg.

Jeff Donaldson, meanwhile, captured the Leo Division (50 and older) title with a 3 and 2 win over defending champion Sam Prue.

Sitzmann, a junior from Sioux City Bishop Heelan, looked on as Spellerberg viciously lipped a putt on the 18th hole that would have sent the championship match to extra holes.

The son of longtime Morningside softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann prevailed in a back-and-forth match with Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer.

He becomes the latest Morningside linkster to win the Jividen Cup, joining former teammate Corey Matthey, a multiple winner. Matthey won last year and went on to capture the NAIA national individual championship. He relocated to Arizona to pursue a professional career this summer.

Sitzmann got to the final match with win over Brian Evans in 19 holes. Likewise, Spellerberg bested Josh Wendling in 19 holes in the other semifinal.

Spellerberg, a resident of Bennington, Nebraska, had an outstanding season. He recently won the Nebraska Mid-Amateur title and was the Omaha Men’s City champion.

You also might recall that Spellerberg won the first Sioux City “major” of the season, the Tri-State Masters, in May.

Sitzmann had a scoring average of 73.60 for the Mustangs this fall. In five tournaments, his best finish was a tie for 20th in the season-opening UC. Ferguson Classic in Oklahoma City.

The No. 15 seed in the Jividen Cup, Sitzmann opened with a 5 and 3 win over second seed Ray Sencenbaugh on Saturday. He then knocked out Morningside teammate and recently crowned Men’s City champion Jonny Douglas 2 and 1.

The first two rounds were held Saturday and the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Spellerberg defeated Sioux City East senior Ethan Spier 2 and 1 before eliminating top seed Colin Mitchell 4 and 3.

Mitchell, by the way, is the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year for the 2021 season. He won the crown in a season-long points race accumulated through tournaments not only in this area, but statewide.

Donaldson, the owner and operator of popular Sioux City golf course Sun Valley, edged out Prue for Senior Player of the Year honors.

A column will appear later this week in the Journal chronicling the seasons of both Mitchell and Donaldson.

Second-seeded Donaldson scored a 3 and 2 decision over Jay Jackson in one Leo Division semifinal. Prue beat Vern Van Peursem 3 and 2 in the other.

En route to his title, Donaldson also bested Jim LeMoine (6 and 5) and Scott Knowles (2 and 1).

The Jividen Cup, named after the late Mike and Leo Jividen, is held at different sites each year. As usual, the Jividen family was on hand Sunday to congratulate the winners.

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for Landmand near Homer, Nebraska. The fabulous layout is expected to open early next season.

