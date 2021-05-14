Spellerberg leads after first round of 2021 Tri-State Masters

VERMILLION, S.D. — Only four players broke par in the opening round of the Tri-State Masters at The Bluffs Golf Course here Friday.
Johnny Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer from Bennington, Nebraska, holds a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes. Spellerberg carved out a 4-under-par 68 in breezy conditions on Friday.
Spellerberg finished in the top five in his first trip to the Tri-State Masters last year. It was held at only one course (Green Valley) last year because of the pandemic, but this year is back on schedule for three different courses in three different states.
Covington Links in South Sioux City hosted the second round, as it has for 16 years. The final 18 holes will be played Sunday at Green Valley in Sioux City.
Doug Loutsch of Le Mars, Iowa, and East High linkster Ethan Spier are just a shot behind after shooting 69. The only other player to break par was 2017 Tri-State champion Chris Rager with 71.
Brian Evans and Andrew Martin each carded even-par 72. Evans won the Interstate Amateur a couple of years ago for his first victory in a Sioux City “major.”
Defending champion Adam Fields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, shot 74 and is six behind the leader. Remember, though, Fields was six behind at the beginning of last year’s final round, but fought back to force a playoff with Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee, and eventually prevailed.
Bret Taylor sets the pace in the Senior Division (50-over) after firing 68. Taylor, who now lives in Booneville, Iowa, but was a former head professional at several Sioux City area courses before regaining his amateur status, enjoys a four-stroke cushion.
Dan Robbins stands second with 72, while Sean Davis shot 73. Defending champion Jeff Donaldson is part of a group of four players at 74.
Spellerberg is a native of Fremont, Nebraska, and attended Bergan High School. He played his final season at Creighton in 2014 and won the USD Coyote Classic that year.
The former Bluejay seems to feel at home in Northwest Iowa. Not only did he finish high in last year’s Tri-State Masters, but also reached a playoff in the Lake Creek Amateur in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The tournament was to be flighted after the second round.