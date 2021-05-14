Spellerberg leads after first round of 2021 Tri-State Masters

VERMILLION, S.D. — Only four players broke par in the opening round of the Tri-State Masters at The Bluffs Golf Course here Friday.

Johnny Spellerberg, a former Creighton University golfer from Bennington, Nebraska, holds a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes. Spellerberg carved out a 4-under-par 68 in breezy conditions on Friday.

Spellerberg finished in the top five in his first trip to the Tri-State Masters last year. It was held at only one course (Green Valley) last year because of the pandemic, but this year is back on schedule for three different courses in three different states.

Covington Links in South Sioux City hosted the second round, as it has for 16 years. The final 18 holes will be played Sunday at Green Valley in Sioux City.

Doug Loutsch of Le Mars, Iowa, and East High linkster Ethan Spier are just a shot behind after shooting 69. The only other player to break par was 2017 Tri-State champion Chris Rager with 71.

Brian Evans and Andrew Martin each carded even-par 72. Evans won the Interstate Amateur a couple of years ago for his first victory in a Sioux City “major.”