Three past champions advance at Sioux Valley golf tournament

CHEROKEE, Iowa – No less than three past champions made it through their first-round matches in the 87th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship Saturday.
Defending champion J.D. Anderson of Johnston, Iowa, began his quest for a sixth Sioux Valley victory with a 5 and 3 win over Mike Cedar at Cherokee Golf Club.
Anderson is seeking to tie Mike Jividen for the most wins in Iowa’s longest running match play tournament. Along with last year, Anderson also won in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2018.
He was playing former Morningside College golfer Cody Holck in a second-round match at press time for this edition of the Sioux City Journal late Saturday. Holck, from Ankeny, Iowa, advanced with a 5 and 4 triumph over Drew Laake of Colorado Springs.
Another second-round match paired 2019 winner Nick Dreckman and Matt Pitts, the 2012 champion.
Dreckman, who moved from Le Mars, Iowa, to Mankato, Minnesota, last year, scored a 2-up win over Tyler Schultz of Le Mars. Cherokee resident Pitts, meanwhile, downed Austin Sweeney of Sutherland, Iowa, 2 and 1.
Both Dreckman and Anderson shot 5-under 67 in qualifying rounds, with Dreckman declared the winner by his opening nine-hole total.
Josh Waring, one of a number of out-of-state players in the field, knocked out three-time Sioux Valley winner Bret Taylor 3 and 2 in the first round. Waring, from Lakeland, Florida, was playing Colin Mitchell of Sioux City, who outlasted Brandon Vande Griend of Sioux Falls 1-up in 19 holes.
The final second-round match late Saturday pitted Ryan Feauto of Ames, Iowa, against Aaron Clausen of Storm Lake, Iowa. Feauto beat Storm Laker Andrew Zinn 3 and 2, while Clausen won a 19-hole battle over Morningside College player Jonny Douglas of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
Championship and first flights played 18-hole matches and the second through seventh flights contested nine-hole matches.
Most second-round matches were to have been completed by the end of the day Saturday, with semifinals and finals set for Sunday.