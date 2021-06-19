Three past champions advance at Sioux Valley golf tournament

CHEROKEE, Iowa – No less than three past champions made it through their first-round matches in the 87th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship Saturday.

Defending champion J.D. Anderson of Johnston, Iowa, began his quest for a sixth Sioux Valley victory with a 5 and 3 win over Mike Cedar at Cherokee Golf Club.

Anderson is seeking to tie Mike Jividen for the most wins in Iowa’s longest running match play tournament. Along with last year, Anderson also won in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2018.

He was playing former Morningside College golfer Cody Holck in a second-round match at press time for this edition of the Sioux City Journal late Saturday. Holck, from Ankeny, Iowa, advanced with a 5 and 4 triumph over Drew Laake of Colorado Springs.

Another second-round match paired 2019 winner Nick Dreckman and Matt Pitts, the 2012 champion.

Dreckman, who moved from Le Mars, Iowa, to Mankato, Minnesota, last year, scored a 2-up win over Tyler Schultz of Le Mars. Cherokee resident Pitts, meanwhile, downed Austin Sweeney of Sutherland, Iowa, 2 and 1.

Both Dreckman and Anderson shot 5-under 67 in qualifying rounds, with Dreckman declared the winner by his opening nine-hole total.