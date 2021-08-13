 Skip to main content
With Matthey gone, a new City champion awaits
Amateur Golf

SIOUX CITY – Corey Matthey has begun his quest to become a professional golfer, thus vacating the title in the 108th Rick Collins Toyota City Championship.

The show, however, must go on.

There is no shortage of talented players entered in this weekend’s City tourney at Green Valley, so whomever supplants Matthey will be a worthy champion.

Heading into the final “major” of the season, Sam Prue holds a slim lead over Colin Mitchell in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year points race.

Prue, who at 61 years of age won the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers earlier this summer, will compete in the Senior Division this weekend.

Therefore, Mitchell emerges as one of the top picks to capture his second City title. The North High graduate has won four Green Valley club championships in a row and his length and adept iron play bode well for the 2018 City champ.

He’ll have to conquer a stacked field that also includes past champion Cameron Farrell, who will be paired with Mitchell and Matt Young, who is co-holder of the Green Valley course record. They will tee off at 10:20 a.m. Saturday.

The entire field plays 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday, with the top one third of the championship flight qualifying for a final nine holes later Sunday.

Brian Evans, Ryan Gorsett, Ryan Kinseth, Matt Pitts and Ray Sencenbaugh are a few more names to watch. Evans is a past Interstate champion, while Sencenbaugh knows Green Valley well and played in the final group at the River-Cade last month.

Morningside College golfers Jonny Douglas, Sam Story and Xan Milligan certainly need to be considered contenders as well.

Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson, Bill Mathers, Vern Van Peursem and Lance Heimsoth – who hold down four of the top five spots in the Senior Player of the Year standings – are all entered.

“The golf course is in unreal shape considering the heat and lack of rain,” tournament director Scott Harmelink said. “Shawn Vacura and his staff have done a commendable job caring for the course these last two months especially. We have the irrigation system running 13 hours a day, every day. We are pumping over 330,000 gallons a day.”

After the City, the final regular season points tournament is the Labor Day Open at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars, Iowa.

Remember, the top 12 in each of the Open and Senior Divisions automatically qualify for the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play, to be contested this year at Dakota Dunes Country Club Sept. 25-26.

The remaining four spots will be filled through qualifying the week of the Jividen Cup. Matthey won the Open Division a year ago, while Prue was the Senior Division champion, each wrapping up 2020 Player of the Year honors with their victories.

Goodbye to a legend

With the City tournament upon us again, we would be remiss not to mention Gene Hagen, one of the true legends of Sioux City golf who died recently at the age of 88.

“Sweet Swingin Gene” captured four City titles (1965, 1972, 1973, 1975), five River-Cade and five Interstate crowns. His last two Interstate victories came in 1986 and ‘88 when he was well into his 50s.

Raymond E. (Gene) Hagen passed away July 22 in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he had resided since moving from Sioux City. A 1955 Sioux City Central High and 1959 Morningside College graduate, he worked at Security National Bank for 37 years, retiring as President and CEO in 1995.

While in college, Hagen won the North Central Conference tournament in 1958.

His remarkable amateur career also includes two Iowa Senior championships, as well as a couple of runner-ups in the South Dakota Senior championship.

In 1990 he qualified and made the cut in the United States Senior Amateur at Desert Forest in Carefree, Arizona. During that decade, Hagen was a member of the Iowa team that competed in the United States Senior Challenge.

I had the privilege of visiting with Gene a number of times, including for a 2004 story in which he told me one of his proudest moments was having the opportunity to play with Arnold Palmer in an exhibition at Green Valley in 1964.

Hagen, who called Palmer “a true gentleman, one of the finest persons I’ve ever met,” earned the right to play by winning that year’s Interstate Amateur. Don Sorensen and Dean Prince rounded out the foursome for the July 24, 1964 exhibition.

Rest in peace, Gene. Your sweet swing will never be duplicated.

Siouxland Player of the Year

Point Leaders (Through River-Cade)

Open Division

Sam Prue;485

Colin Mitchell;462.5

Brian Evans;430

Corey Matthey;400

Johnny Spellerberg;400

Ray Sencenbaugh;400

Ethan Spiers;375

Doug Loutsch;372.5

Conner Power;367.5

J.D. Anderson;340

Josh Wendling;330

Matt Pitts;320

Tyler Danke;305

Adam Fields;280

Brady Nurse;265

Ryan Gorsett;245

P.J.. Vaske;220

Mark Van Den Berg;202.5

Ayron Corporon;200

Brendan Bassing;200

Broc Gauer;200

Chris Rager;200

Luke Vermeer;200

Senior Division

Jeff Donaldson;682.5

Bill Mathers;492.5

Bret Taylor;400

Vern Van Peursem;340

Lance Heimsoth;305

Sam Prue;300

Jim Tritz;287.5

Sean Davis;280

Jay Jackson;247.5

M.L. Petersen;245

Kirk Walker;240

Brent Weitzel;210

Jeff Warden;210

Jerry Reuvers;200

Mark Albert;180

Dan Belvin;175

Dan Robbins;175

John Stibbs;160

Scott Knowles;130

Duane Herbst;120

