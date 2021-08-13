With Matthey gone, a new City champion awaits

SIOUX CITY – Corey Matthey has begun his quest to become a professional golfer, thus vacating the title in the 108th Rick Collins Toyota City Championship.
The show, however, must go on.
There is no shortage of talented players entered in this weekend’s City tourney at Green Valley, so whomever supplants Matthey will be a worthy champion.
Heading into the final “major” of the season, Sam Prue holds a slim lead over Colin Mitchell in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year points race.
Prue, who at 61 years of age won the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers earlier this summer, will compete in the Senior Division this weekend.
Therefore, Mitchell emerges as one of the top picks to capture his second City title. The North High graduate has won four Green Valley club championships in a row and his length and adept iron play bode well for the 2018 City champ.
He’ll have to conquer a stacked field that also includes past champion Cameron Farrell, who will be paired with Mitchell and Matt Young, who is co-holder of the Green Valley course record. They will tee off at 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
The entire field plays 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday, with the top one third of the championship flight qualifying for a final nine holes later Sunday.
Brian Evans, Ryan Gorsett, Ryan Kinseth, Matt Pitts and Ray Sencenbaugh are a few more names to watch. Evans is a past Interstate champion, while Sencenbaugh knows Green Valley well and played in the final group at the River-Cade last month.
Morningside College golfers Jonny Douglas, Sam Story and Xan Milligan certainly need to be considered contenders as well.
Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson, Bill Mathers, Vern Van Peursem and Lance Heimsoth – who hold down four of the top five spots in the Senior Player of the Year standings – are all entered.
“The golf course is in unreal shape considering the heat and lack of rain,” tournament director Scott Harmelink said. “Shawn Vacura and his staff have done a commendable job caring for the course these last two months especially. We have the irrigation system running 13 hours a day, every day. We are pumping over 330,000 gallons a day.”
After the City, the final regular season points tournament is the Labor Day Open at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars, Iowa.
Remember, the top 12 in each of the Open and Senior Divisions automatically qualify for the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play, to be contested this year at Dakota Dunes Country Club Sept. 25-26.
The remaining four spots will be filled through qualifying the week of the Jividen Cup. Matthey won the Open Division a year ago, while Prue was the Senior Division champion, each wrapping up 2020 Player of the Year honors with their victories.
Goodbye to a legend
With the City tournament upon us again, we would be remiss not to mention Gene Hagen, one of the true legends of Sioux City golf who died recently at the age of 88.
“Sweet Swingin Gene” captured four City titles (1965, 1972, 1973, 1975), five River-Cade and five Interstate crowns. His last two Interstate victories came in 1986 and ‘88 when he was well into his 50s.
Raymond E. (Gene) Hagen passed away July 22 in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he had resided since moving from Sioux City. A 1955 Sioux City Central High and 1959 Morningside College graduate, he worked at Security National Bank for 37 years, retiring as President and CEO in 1995.
While in college, Hagen won the North Central Conference tournament in 1958.
His remarkable amateur career also includes two Iowa Senior championships, as well as a couple of runner-ups in the South Dakota Senior championship.
In 1990 he qualified and made the cut in the United States Senior Amateur at Desert Forest in Carefree, Arizona. During that decade, Hagen was a member of the Iowa team that competed in the United States Senior Challenge.
I had the privilege of visiting with Gene a number of times, including for a 2004 story in which he told me one of his proudest moments was having the opportunity to play with Arnold Palmer in an exhibition at Green Valley in 1964.
Hagen, who called Palmer “a true gentleman, one of the finest persons I’ve ever met,” earned the right to play by winning that year’s Interstate Amateur. Don Sorensen and Dean Prince rounded out the foursome for the July 24, 1964 exhibition.
Rest in peace, Gene. Your sweet swing will never be duplicated.
Siouxland Player of the Year
Point Leaders (Through River-Cade)
Open Division
Sam Prue;485
Colin Mitchell;462.5
Brian Evans;430
Corey Matthey;400
Johnny Spellerberg;400
Ray Sencenbaugh;400
Ethan Spiers;375
Doug Loutsch;372.5
Conner Power;367.5
J.D. Anderson;340
Josh Wendling;330
Matt Pitts;320
Tyler Danke;305
Adam Fields;280
Brady Nurse;265
Ryan Gorsett;245
P.J.. Vaske;220
Mark Van Den Berg;202.5
Ayron Corporon;200
Brendan Bassing;200
Broc Gauer;200
Chris Rager;200
Luke Vermeer;200
Senior Division
Jeff Donaldson;682.5
Bill Mathers;492.5
Bret Taylor;400
Vern Van Peursem;340
Lance Heimsoth;305
Sam Prue;300
Jim Tritz;287.5
Sean Davis;280
Jay Jackson;247.5
M.L. Petersen;245
Kirk Walker;240
Brent Weitzel;210
Jeff Warden;210
Jerry Reuvers;200
Mark Albert;180
Dan Belvin;175
Dan Robbins;175
John Stibbs;160