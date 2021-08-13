With Matthey gone, a new City champion awaits

Brian Evans, Ryan Gorsett, Ryan Kinseth, Matt Pitts and Ray Sencenbaugh are a few more names to watch. Evans is a past Interstate champion, while Sencenbaugh knows Green Valley well and played in the final group at the River-Cade last month.

Morningside College golfers Jonny Douglas, Sam Story and Xan Milligan certainly need to be considered contenders as well.

Meanwhile, Jeff Donaldson, Bill Mathers, Vern Van Peursem and Lance Heimsoth – who hold down four of the top five spots in the Senior Player of the Year standings – are all entered.

“The golf course is in unreal shape considering the heat and lack of rain,” tournament director Scott Harmelink said. “Shawn Vacura and his staff have done a commendable job caring for the course these last two months especially. We have the irrigation system running 13 hours a day, every day. We are pumping over 330,000 gallons a day.”

After the City, the final regular season points tournament is the Labor Day Open at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars, Iowa.

Remember, the top 12 in each of the Open and Senior Divisions automatically qualify for the season-ending Jividen Cup Match Play, to be contested this year at Dakota Dunes Country Club Sept. 25-26.