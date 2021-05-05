Yankton golfer wins Elk Point Early Bird

ELK POINT, S.D. -- The first points tournament to determine Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year is in the books.

Broc Gauer won the Elk Point Early Bird Saturday at The Pointe Golf & Event Center.

Gauer, from Yankton, South Dakota, shot a 27-hole total of 115 to edge Doug Loutsch of Le Mars, Iowa, by one shot in a closely contested championship flight. Gauer had nine-hole scores of 38-37-40, while Loutsch shot 39-36-41.

Brian Evans, a past Interstate Amateur winner, was another shot back in third with 42-37-38—117 for third place. Ray Sencenbaugh (39-40-39—118) finished fourth while last year’s Siouxland Senior Player of the Year Sam Prue (40-40-40) and John Frankl (34-44-42) tied for fifth.

The 34 carded by Frankl on the opening nine was the lowest of the tournament.

Tyler Danke copped the Presidential Flight. Ryan Larsen, Darron Johnson, Russ Appel and Troy McCreary were the other flight winners.

As usual, winners were paid with juicy steak prizes.

The next point tournament is the Tri-State Masters set for May 14-16. The first round will be held at The Bluffs in Vermillion, the second at Covington Links in South Sioux City and the third at Green Valley in Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0