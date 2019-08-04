{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES — It was an eventful finish on the second day of the Two Rivers Golf Club Championships on Sunday. 

Both the men's club and the men's senior tournaments came down to a sudden-victory playoff after 36 holes were played. 

Bob Montgomery and Jim McGinty went to a two-hole playoff in the men's senior club championship. Montgomery won on the second playoff hole. 

Montgomery and McGinty each shot a two-day score of 142 while Rick Neaman finished in third place with a 148. 

In the men's club championship, Dave Avery edged Aaron Kolbo on the first playoff hole. Both men shot 146 on the weekend, but Avery had the lower round on Sunday with a 72. 

Tyson Banks earned third place, as his two-day total was 147. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments