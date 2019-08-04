DAKOTA DUNES — It was an eventful finish on the second day of the Two Rivers Golf Club Championships on Sunday.
Both the men's club and the men's senior tournaments came down to a sudden-victory playoff after 36 holes were played.
Bob Montgomery and Jim McGinty went to a two-hole playoff in the men's senior club championship. Montgomery won on the second playoff hole.
Montgomery and McGinty each shot a two-day score of 142 while Rick Neaman finished in third place with a 148.
In the men's club championship, Dave Avery edged Aaron Kolbo on the first playoff hole. Both men shot 146 on the weekend, but Avery had the lower round on Sunday with a 72.
Tyson Banks earned third place, as his two-day total was 147.