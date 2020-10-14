BARRY POE: Matthey, Prue claim Player of Year honors

He kick-started his season with top 10 finishes in both the Wayne (Nebraska) Open and Interstate Amateur. There wasn’t a Senior Division in either event, so Prue held his own against much younger competition.

Prue finished second to Mathers in the Senior Division of the River-Cade, then won his second Men’s City Senior title by three shots over Lance Heimsoth.

A runner-up finish in the Siouxland Senior Open (to Donaldson) preceded the monumental battle between the two in the Jividen Cup.

“I have to mention some words of encouragement (course architect and owner) Marty Johnson gave me at Covington Links,” Prue said. “He told me really good players get lucky. I got a lot of luck through those first three matches but the luck ran out when I was facing Jeff so we both had to play pretty well against each other.”

The two went 11 straight holes with one of them winning and it was not until the 12th when Donaldson took the lead. Prue holed out for eagle on the 13th and eventually took a 2-up lead into 16.

Donaldson birdied the 17th to pull within one and just missed a birdie putt that would have sent it to extra holes.