BARRY POE: Matthey, Prue claim Player of Year honors

SIOUX CITY — Since he’s soon to graduate from Morningside College and head out into the “great big world,” it remains to be seen how much more golf Corey Matthey will play around these parts.
Depending on where the 23-year-old Sergeant Bluff resident decides to matriculate, you can bet golf will play a huge part in his future.
If we’re lucky, he’ll land a job close to home and keep dominating the local golf scene like he has since he was a teenager. It was certainly a joy to watch and for this writer to chronicle.
If not, rest assured that Matthey has already cemented a legacy as one of the best players Siouxland has ever produced.
In a golf season unlike any other, Matthey cruised to his fourth Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year honor. He won a season-long points race by a wide margin, capping the season with his fourth Jividen Cup Match Play victory in the last six years.
Meanwhile, Sam Prue won the honor as Siouxland Senior Player of the Year, crashing a party that has mainly included Jeff Donaldson and Bill Mathers the last few years.
It took a little refocusing – both mentally and physically – for Matthey to regain his form. After a disappointing showing in the NAIA national tournament last spring, Matthey made a couple of tweaks in his swing and also worked hard on the mental side of the game, something he said he struggled with most of last season.
He began the Siouxland circuit by tying for fourth in the Tri-State Masters in May. Because of the pandemic, the Tri-State was played only at Green Valley this season, with Adam Fields winning a playoff over Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee.
Matthey next posted a runner-up finish in the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers in June. Chris Rager’s win completed a career grand slam of Sioux City “majors” for the South Sioux Cityan thanks in part to a sizzling 64 in the opening round.
Weather interfered in a highly anticipated championship match in the Sioux Valley Amateur – Iowa's oldest match play tournament – at Cherokee Golf Course. Matthey and J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines, one of the top amateurs in the state, reached the finals but were only able to complete 10 holes because of lightning, with Anderson winning the tournament for the fifth time.
Matthey kicked it into high gear in the final two majors, capturing his second River-Cade Amateur title in July and his fourth Men’s City crown in August. Matthey is just the fifth player in its 107-year history to win the city tournament four times.
By the time he reached the Jividen Cup, Matthey had already wrapped up Player of the Year honors. But by virtue of his win over Colin Mitchell in the finals, Matthey easily outdistanced 2019 POY Fields for the top spot.
Matthey, of course, is still one of the top players for Coach Todd Sapp’s talented Morningside College squad, which takes a commanding lead into the final round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament next spring.
Morningside is hopeful of reaching the national tournament for the second consecutive season. The spring semester will be the last for Matthey, but hopefully it’s not the last time we’ll see him playing around here.
An emotional scene unfolded at the conclusion of the Leo Division of the Jividen Cup when Prue defeated Donaldson 1-up in the championship match.
The 60-year-old Prue dedicated the victory to his late wife, Angelica, who died in November after battling cervical cancer.
It took the thrilling finals win for Prue to clip Donaldson for Senior POY accolades. Mathers, who Prue defeated in a semifinal match, wound up third in a tightly contested points race.
“I have to give a shout out to both Bill and Jeff because they’ve kind of taken me under their wings, asking how I was doing every chance they got and encouraging me that way,” Prue said. “It’s a great feeling. I’ve been trying to crash their party since it (POY) began.”
Prue, employed at WinnaVegas Casino, said he was able to get in more practice time and play more golf after his wife passed away. She had fought cancer the last three years.
He kick-started his season with top 10 finishes in both the Wayne (Nebraska) Open and Interstate Amateur. There wasn’t a Senior Division in either event, so Prue held his own against much younger competition.
Prue finished second to Mathers in the Senior Division of the River-Cade, then won his second Men’s City Senior title by three shots over Lance Heimsoth.
A runner-up finish in the Siouxland Senior Open (to Donaldson) preceded the monumental battle between the two in the Jividen Cup.
“I have to mention some words of encouragement (course architect and owner) Marty Johnson gave me at Covington Links,” Prue said. “He told me really good players get lucky. I got a lot of luck through those first three matches but the luck ran out when I was facing Jeff so we both had to play pretty well against each other.”
The two went 11 straight holes with one of them winning and it was not until the 12th when Donaldson took the lead. Prue holed out for eagle on the 13th and eventually took a 2-up lead into 16.
Donaldson birdied the 17th to pull within one and just missed a birdie putt that would have sent it to extra holes.
“I felt quite a bit of weight come off me and I did get emotional around Jennifer (Jividen) Jackson,” Prue said. “I told her about my wife and why I was wearing teal. It was a really fun experience and emotional.”
Prue, a South Dakota native, didn’t take up golf until age 29 after returning from military service. He was a member of the Wayne State College golf team at the age of 30 and 31.
He’s been a steady performer on the Siouxland circuit for a number of years, but according to Sam, he may not be the best player in his family.
In fact, in a recent trip back to his home course in Mission, South Dakota, all three of his brothers beat him.
“They knew I had won the city and Player of the Year,” Prue said. “They said you may be the best in Sioux City but you’re not the best in our family right now.”
FLOYD RECORD
I think we can all agree, Bob Walker is one of the nicest people on the planet.
Oh, and by the way, he’s also a pretty salty golfer.
The head pro at Green Valley set the course record at Floyd Park this week, firing an 8-under 55.
Walker, who formerly held the same position at Floyd, made five birdies on his opening nine for a 27 and three more on the back for 28.
Congratulations to Bob.
