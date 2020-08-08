Brian Barto, Jonny Douglas share lead in Men’s City Championship

SIOUX CITY — A bunched leader board should make for an exciting finish to the Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship on Sunday.
A number of players shot their way into contention during the opening round Saturday at Green Valley Golf Club, setting up what should be an interesting end to the 107th Men’s City.
Two are tied for the lead and another nine players are within a mere three shots of the 69 shot by Brian Barto and Jonny Douglas.
Six players broke par in relatively calm and warm conditions.
Barto — a veteran combatant in Sioux City “major” tournaments over the years — and Morningside College standout Douglas set the pace with their 3-under-par efforts.
There are, however, many more lurking, including defending champion Corey Matthey.
Barto, who works as the service manager at Rick Collins Toyota — which sponsors this event — has been close a couple of times, but is still shooting for his first major title.
The South Sioux Cityan shaved three shots off par on a course that is typically set up to be difficult for this particular tournament.
In order to break through with his first major victory, Barto will have to negotiate another 18 holes and an additional nine on Sunday with some talented shotmakers breathing down his neck.
Douglas, a native of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, matched Barto with 69, while Matthey and Matt Pitts each carded 70. Ryan Kinseth and David Throne, meanwhile, also broke par with 1-under 71.
Matthey is already a three-time City champion at the age of 23. He can become just the fourth to win at least four Men’s City crowns with a victory on Sunday.
Matthey, who also starred at Morningside but is not listed on the current Mustang roster, won the River-Cade Amateur at Green Valley last month. He has a sizeable lead in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year point standings.
Cherokee, Iowa, resident Pitts is yet another Morningside standout and a past winner of the Sioux Valley Amateur, Iowa’s oldest match play tournament.
Kinseth, who grew up in Fort Dodge and played at Wartburg College, finished as runner-up to Matthey last year by four shots. Douglas also played in the final grouping.
Throne was a standout player at North High and finds himself just two shots off the pace.
Among those shooting 73 were past Men’s City champion Cam Jacobs and Brian Evans, the 2019 Interstate Amateur winner. Tony Ginger, Brett Harris and Sam Storey also shot 1-over in the opening round.
Meanwhile, Lance Heimsoth matched par with 72 and holds a two-shot lead over Sam Prue in the Senior Division, for players 50 years of age or older.
The entire field in the Open Division plays 18 holes Sunday, with the top one-third of the championship flight competing over an additional nine.
The Senior Division champion will be crowned after 36 holes.
