Brian Barto, Jonny Douglas share lead in Men’s City Championship

SIOUX CITY — A bunched leader board should make for an exciting finish to the Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship on Sunday.

A number of players shot their way into contention during the opening round Saturday at Green Valley Golf Club, setting up what should be an interesting end to the 107th Men’s City.

Two are tied for the lead and another nine players are within a mere three shots of the 69 shot by Brian Barto and Jonny Douglas.

Six players broke par in relatively calm and warm conditions.

Barto — a veteran combatant in Sioux City “major” tournaments over the years — and Morningside College standout Douglas set the pace with their 3-under-par efforts.

There are, however, many more lurking, including defending champion Corey Matthey.

Barto, who works as the service manager at Rick Collins Toyota — which sponsors this event — has been close a couple of times, but is still shooting for his first major title.

The South Sioux Cityan shaved three shots off par on a course that is typically set up to be difficult for this particular tournament.